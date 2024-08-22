Yambio Political Forum Increases Trust and Commitment to Enhance Civic and Political Space Ahead of Elections

Communities across Western Equatoria have been caught in the crossfire of conflict for far too long. Outbreaks of violence around Tambura in 2021 and, again in April 2024, caused significant loss of life, destruction of properties, and massive displacement of civilians.

While residents of this troubled area grapple with local challenges, the country is preparing for its first democratic elections, making it more important than ever that the civic and political space is open and inclusive.

To support this process, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, in partnership with the African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development, facilitated a political parties forum in Yambio, the capital of Western Equatoria. It is the latest in a series of State-based forums being held across the country.

The event provided an opportunity for free and frank debate among communities recently torn apart by conflict.

“As partners in the peace process in South Sudan, it is vital that we collaborate to create an environment that unequivocally supports free, fair, and credible elections. This is essential for fostering lasting and inclusive stability,” stated Jane Kony, Head of the UNMISS Yambio Field Office.

The Prime Minister of the Azande Kingdom, Tadio Mario Sasa, who represents traditional leaders, strongly advocated for full participation in decision-making and political processes.

“The constitution-making process must equally prioritize the input of citizens and politicians in South Sudan. Our country’s future should be shaped by the people, not just political figures,” he said.

Women’s representatives called for their rights to engage in, and lead, these processes to be protected and respected.

“Inclusivity at all decision-making stages is a must, and it is the responsibility of relevant authorities to safeguard everyone involved in these activities. This is especially critical for women who often face unjust criticism for wanting their voices to be heard,” emphasized Victoria Yatoma, a member of the Civil Society Network in Western Equatoria State.

Participants also discussed outstanding elements of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, such as security arrangements, which are necessary for holding free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

“Let all soldiers unite and adjust the chain of command. Peace will be established, and elections will be held, allowing us to purify our hearts and start fresh,” said Alfred Futuyo, the Governor of Western Equatoria State.

UNMISS’ Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General-Political, Guang Cong, stressed the importance of dialogue and trust-building.

“Creating an open and inclusive civic landscape is vital for any country, and this holds true for South Sudan. The productive conversations we’ve had have been truly inspiring. I am confident that these discussions will pave the way for all communities in Western Equatoria to actively participate in nation-building,” he asserted.

After two days of intense debate, the participants agreed on a series of resolutions and signed a Joint Communique which has been endorsed by the State Council of Ministers.

They also emerged with a fresh sense of optimism, unity of purpose, and determination to remember and embrace the long history of peaceful co-existence they enjoyed prior to the recent violence.

