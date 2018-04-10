My YALI Fellowship Experience

Enter YALI at the Kenyatta University on 7th January,2018.

YALI was refreshing with a vast experience that cannot be found anywhere;meeting and networking with 92 participants from East and Central Africa, with diverse experience and professions, doing amazing work of serving in public offices,running business,community development projects,among others .The participants were aged between 18 and 35 years, bubbly and full of promise. The four-week face-to-face learning was experiential where participants were grouped,each group comprising 5 fellows. YALI said the curriculum would be intensive. They implored upon us to attend all classes and that it would be sacrilegious to miss even a single class.

What they forgot to tell us was how much fun we would have attending the classes. They did not tell us how culturally enriching the sessions would be (for example, who knew South Sudan is such a beauty!). They did not mention how life-changing it would all be.

Here is the thing. Most of us know the problems we face in our communities. Not many however, know how to develop solutions to those problems. YALI did exactly that. It equipped us with the ability to identify our leadership strengths and develop solutions to these problems.

YALI made me realize that unlike what Aggrey and I were doing early in life – just identifying a problem without identifying the right solution – the power to find solutions and change the world lies in us. It lies in the power of one – you know, how ordinary people find a powerful idea that makes the change that everyone has been yearning for; how we can be African change-makers.

But perhaps the most enduring lesson from YALI came from the tutorial on the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” First published in 1989,it is a business and self-help book written by Stephen Covey. It is difficult to put in words the profound effect this is having on my life. The principles from the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” are helping put life in perspective in ways which I had not done before – how to identify the big picture; the important things and not so important things, and how to effectively put more effort into the things that matter for bigger success. Yes, I knew that it is critical to put important things first. Yes, I knew that win-win is important in any situation. Yes, I know that having the end in mind is important. But “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” brings it all together in profound ways that will be hard to forget.

An apt analogy to use would be the iceberg effect. We only get to see the tip of a beautiful iceberg floating on an ocean. But beneath the surface of the water, the iceberg is deep, strong and wide. Yet we do not get to appreciate how much deep the iceberg goes to support the small bit we see above the service. It is the bit beneath the surface that helps the iceberg stay majestic. In the same way, it is the invisible characteristics of a person that help them achieve success – character, passion, empathy, emotional intelligence, grit, knowledge, hard work, smart work. “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” is helping me build a strong base for success. The iceberg is forming.

I will not talk about the tiny beds in the Kenyatta University Conference Center(KUCC) hostels, or the sometimes bland food. That does not matter. I will not talk about the fun moments most of us had socializing. I will not talk about the episodes when some us had to run after the university bus due to oversleeping, or when some participants were arrested by the Kenyan Police in Nairobi’s city center for failing to carry their national passports for identification. Those are insignificant things.

The big thing is that YALI is moulding change-makers. It has changed my perspective for the better. I am becoming a better man, a better professional, a better worker. And most importantly, a better leader.

Specifically, I would like to point out the 3 key takeaways that have stuck with me:

First, African people have more in common than what divides them;we have similar challenges across the continent. However, by seeking more of the things that unite us, and peaceably working towards the solutions that allow us to solve these problems, we can become the generation that truly lives the “Africa Rising” narrative.

Second,by living Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People”, I have been able to take charge of my destiny. I procrastinate less, and feel more invigorated and motivated to achieve more,in both personal and professional life.

Thirdly, “Design Thinking” is not just for technical problems. Wherever we go, and whatever products we are trying to create, using the “Human Centered Design” concept allows us to come up with better solutions within a shorter period of time, products that do not just solve the problems at hand, but have a higher acceptance chance by those they are designed for.

Through YALI, my friend Aggrey will soon find a solution for his lifelong passion of fighting wildlife poaching and social injustice. I, on the other hand, will find a solution to getting young people to Kenya’s leadership roles,both at the national and county levels.