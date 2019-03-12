Yale Vice President Visits Ethiopia

This month Pericles Lewis, Yale University’s Vice President for Global Strategy and Deputy Provost for International Affairs visits Ethiopia. During his visit, Lewis will meet with important partners, alumni, friends and colleagues. Together they will further grow and deliver on the promise of the Yale Africa Initiative (YAI), an ongoing effort by Yale to prioritize and expand upon its collaborations on the continent.

YAI is a commitment originally made by Yale University President Peter Salovey more than five years ago to work collaboratively foster new directions in research on Africa, identify new partnerships and deepen current ones, all while transforming the educational experiences and career opportunities of students at Yale and in Africa. Through YAI, Yale University continues to leverage the power of partnerships and global networks across the continent to produce remarkable outcomes in science, public health, business, and numerous other disciplines and industry sectors.

Following is a sampling of recent Yale work in Ethiopia:

–Update on Yale’s Primary Health Care Transformation Initiative in Ethiopia

https://news.yale.edu/2018/02/20/update-yales-primary-health-care-transformation-initiative-ethiopia

–Yale awarded $7.5 million for project to transform health care in Ethiopia

https://news.yale.edu/2016/02/09/yale-awarded-75-million-project-transform-health-care-ethiopia

