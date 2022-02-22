Xylem, the leading global provider of pure water solutions and an ardent supporter of African countries, has opened its newest regional offices in Nairobi, Kenya. The offices will serve as a hub for Xylem, its partners, and customers across East Africa.
The new offices represent a major investment for Xylem in Kenya and the East African market. Through this presence, Xylem can raise its service levels higher and offer even quicker responses to local market needs. Xylem has been offering water solutions across clean water and wastewater pumping, water and wastewater treatment, meters, analytics and consultancy, to clients in the power generation, wastewater treatment and warehousing industries.
“Kenya has many challenges around water, ranging from basic access to improving delivery to modern commercial, industrial and municipal applications. Through the regional office, we can provide additional services and support to Kenya and its neighbours, and do so faster. The Kenyan office sends a clear signal: East Africa matters a lot to Xylem, and as a Xylem partner we’ll continue to deliver on that commitment,” says Reuben Marowa, Director for Xylem East Africa.
The offices include a showroom demonstrating Xylem’s wide range of products, services, and solutions. It will lay the groundwork for future developments that expand and support Xylem and its partners’ work across East Africa.
“Opening offices in Nairobi has been in the pipeline because East Africa is a strong and growing market for Xylem,” says Marowa. “Our partners in Kenya and surrounding countries – including Rwanda, Ethiopia, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania and Somalia – have been doing excellent work, delivering on the Xylem promise to solve water and make this valuable resource available where it’s needed. We wanted to amplify that success with a regional Xylem hub, now represented through these new offices. Xylem has great ambitions for East Africa. The Kenyan office will help us support our partners and realise those ambitions.”
Xylem operates in over 150 countries, often through the work of its partners. By establishing regional offices, Xylem creates a steppingstone to increase its service delivery to East Africa. Xylem can better capacitate its partners through the Kenyan hub, offer more comprehensive solutions at reduced timelines, and provide greater support and after-sales to customers.
Africa is a firm priority for Xylem, which operates in the region through its partner network and a growing number of offices. Xylem’s regional Africa head office is located in Johannesburg, South Africa, covering the Sub-Saharan region. With a presence in most African countries, Xylem is increasing its investment and footprint across the mother continent. This includes plans to open offices in Egypt and Morocco.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.