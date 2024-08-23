Xi Jinping to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit and Host Relevant Events

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announces:

On September 5, President Xi Jinping will attend the Opening Ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and deliver a keynote speech. During the Summit, President Xi Jinping will host a welcoming banquet and relevant bilateral events for the leaders of FOCAC’s African members and representatives of relevant African regional organizations and international organizations invited to the Summit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.