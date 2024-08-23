Xi Jinping to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit and Host Relevant Events

By / / APO, Media

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announces:

On September 5, President Xi Jinping will attend the Opening Ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and deliver a keynote speech. During the Summit, President Xi Jinping will host a welcoming banquet and relevant bilateral events for the leaders of FOCAC’s African members and representatives of relevant African regional organizations and international organizations invited to the Summit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.