Xi Jinping Meets with Malawi’s President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

On the morning of September 3, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with Malawi’s President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who is in China for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two heads of state announced the elevation of China-Malawi relations to a strategic partnership.

Xi Jinping pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the China-Malawi relationship has enjoyed steady and sound development with solid political mutual trust and fruitful mutually beneficial cooperation. China is ready to take the opportunity of implementing the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit to push for deeper and more substantive progress in China-Malawi friendly cooperation at a new starting point and promote the common development of the two countries, so as to continuously benefit the two peoples.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China supports Malawi in exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions, and is ready to share with Malawi opportunities brought by Chinese modernization to help with Malawi’s national development. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Malawi in agriculture, telecommunications, infrastructure and other fields, and encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Malawi. The two sides should make good use of the Confucius Institute at the University of Malawi to promote cultural exchanges and forge closer bonds between the people. China supports the smooth operation of the Consulate General of Malawi in Changsha and encourages the two sides to conduct more exchanges and cooperation at the sub-national level. China is also ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Malawi in international affairs and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera said that every time he comes to China, it feels like coming home. He thanked the Chinese side for the warm and friendly reception. Malawi regards China as its most sincere friend. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera said that in recent years, he has had the honor to maintain close exchanges with President Xi Jinping, leading to positive progress in bilateral cooperation. Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has lifted hundreds of millions of Chinese out of poverty. The Belt and Road Initiative and other major initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping have provided important opportunities for all countries to achieve common development and prosperity. Malawi stays committed to the one-China policy and supports China in safeguarding its own core interests. Malawi also supports strengthening the FOCAC’s institutional development and looks forward to taking this summit as an opportunity to further promote Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen regional connectivity and deepen friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between Malawi and China.

During the summit, China and Malawi will sign a number of bilateral cooperation documents on peanut exports to China, news media, development cooperation and other fields.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.