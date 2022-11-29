Africa Travel Week is calling all sustainability champions, changemakers, movers, and shakers to enter the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 as applications are now open for entries. This is your chance to be recognised as a leader in responsible tourism and to put your company on the world map.

The awards are integral to Africa Travel Week and honour responsible businesses which are leading the way on the continent. Established in 2004, these annual Awards set the benchmark for best practices, encouraging tourism stakeholders to rally behind sustainable travel experiences.

Free to enter, the 2023 Awards is split into four regions: Africa, India, Latin America, and the rest of the world. Each region’s winners will go forward to compete in the Global Awards at WTM London 2023.

“Sustainable tourism is a top priority worldwide, and we know that many African organisations are leading the way with their actions and initiatives. These awards are an opportunity for recognition and celebration. We are very proud that South Africa’s Witsiehoek Mountain Lodge has been recognised in the Growing the Economic Benefit category and as an overall winner in the 2022 Global WTM World Responsible Tourism Awards,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director, Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries Portfolio at RX Africa.

Award entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts led by Harold Goodwin, WTM’s Responsible Tourism Advisor.

Goodwin says, “The Responsible Tourism Awards are an opportunity for businesses and destinations to demonstrate their commitment to responsibility and sustainability. An accolade like this can bring significant business benefits, including increased awareness and a competitive advantage. We encourage all eligible businesses to enter.”

“Africa’s tourism industry is booming again, and it’s more important than ever for us to embrace ways to preserve Africa’s unique assets for future generations,” says De Jager.

Registrants can apply for the following six categories:

Best for Tackling Plastic Waste

Best for Meaningful Connections

Best for Local Sourcing, Craft and Food

Addressing Climate Change

Best for Diversity and Inclusion

Best for Nature-Positive Tourism

For details on each category and to enter or nominate a business, venue or organisation, click here.

Entries must be submitted by 17 February 2023.