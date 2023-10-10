World Mobile Group Successfully Launches its First Aerostat in Mozambique

The first global mobile network powered by blockchain technology and the sharing economy expanded mobile connectivity to the southeast African country. The launch took place near the rural village of Massingir, commencing several weeks of flight operations, enabling World Mobile to gather data sets through the utilization of custom radio payloads. This data will form the basis for World Mobile to deploy additional commercial aerostats across Mozambique, Africa, and other under-connected regions around the world. According to the GSMA, globally there are 3.6 billion people (almost half the world’s population) who do not use mobile internet. This includes the ‘connectivity gap,’ which is about 400 million people who are not covered by mobile networks at all. Of the 5% of the world’s population who aren’t covered by mobile internet, half live and work in Sub-Saharan Africa.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER