World Health Organisation (WHO) pledges support to flood-displaced persons in Borno State as health facilities affected

Following the devastating severe flash flooding that displaced thousands of people and caused significant damage across several communities in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital, the World Health Organisation Respentative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, has pledged the organisation’s support unwavering support to the affected people.

During the visit to Maiduguri, Dr Mulombo visited the Governor of the state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Elkenemi, the Government officials at the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation&Resettlement, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Internal Persons Displaced Camps (IDPs) where he reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting Borno in addressing the health challenges from the recent floods.

Accompanied by the Borno State Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Professor Baba Mallam Gana, the WR assessed the situation in flood-displaced communities, including the Bakasi and Yerwa internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, where many have sought refuge.

Dr Mulombo expressed his deep concern over the impact of the disaster on the lives of the people, particularly the most vulnerable populations, including women, children, and older adults.

He assured the people of Borno State that WHO would continue to provide essential technical and operational support to mitigate the health impact of the floods.

The flood was a result of a dam (Alu dam) which broke its banks, displacing over 1 million people and heightened health risks, including cholera and other waterborne diseases, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the state. Also affected by the flood is the WHO National Polio Laboratory situated at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

“On behalf of WHO, I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the people of Borno State affected by this devastating flood. WHO stands with you during this challenging time, and we remain committed to ensuring that essential health services reach those in need, especially those displaced by this crisis.

The sudden flood has displaced people from their homes. We are shocked by what happened. We are here to determine the needs and support the state and federal government in addressing sudden challenges. Climate change is real,” Dr. Mulombo stated.

WR and the WHO delegates and the Commissioner of health at the Shehu’s palace

Dr Mulombo reiterated WHO’s dedication to working with the government of Borno State and other partners to prioritise the health and well-being of the affected populations.,” he noted.

In collaboration with the Borno State Ministry of Health, the WHO team and partners have been actively involved in responding to the health challenges the flooding poses. WHO is working closely with health authorities to strengthen disease surveillance, ensure the timely delivery of medical supplies, and prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases.

In a immediate effort, WHO has provided Borno State with the support of four mobile clinics deployed in IDP Camps and minimal stocks of essential medicines and medical supplies, including Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHKs), basic and for malaria. Additionally, WHO has provided the support in the IDP camps to enhance the state’s capacity in rapidly detecting and responding to diseases outbreaks.

Expressing gratitude to the WHO for its continued support and collaboration in responding to the flood emergency, Professor Gana said, “We appreciate the WHO’s swift response and the ongoing support in addressing the health needs of our people. “As we continue to provide immediate relief, we must also focus on building stronger health systems that can withstand the challenges posed by such disasters in the future.

While conducting the WHO team around the state capital, Professor Gana said that the flooding had never occurred at such magnitude in the past 30 years. He noted that 14 health facilities have been affected, and thousands have been displaced.

The Commissioner observed that the people’s immediate needs are shelter, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), food, and health services. He urged partners to support the government in providing the immediate needs of the people while the government works tediously to ensure the people return to their homes soon.

The Shehu of Borno, in his remark, appreciated the government and WHO for their prompt support and assistance to the people. Furthermore, He called on the government to find a lasting solution to prevent the dam from breaking its bounds in the future.

WHO’s involvement and from the health partners is part of a broader commitment to supporting the government of Borno State in addressing the health impacts of emergencies, including floods, disease outbreaks, and other humanitarian crises; as part of its ongoing support, WHO has deployed emergency health teams in flood-affected communities to assist with risk assessments, health education, and strengthening surveillance systems to detect and prevent outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and malaria..

The floods in Borno State come when the state is already grappling with a complex humanitarian crisis caused by years of conflict and displacement. The WHO Country Representative’s visit and the Organization’s commitment to supporting the state underscore the importance of sustained health interventions in humanitarian settings.

WHO’s efforts in Borno State are supported by its global mandate to provide technical leadership and guidance in emergencies, ensuring that vulnerable populations have access to life-saving health services, even in the most challenging circumstances.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.