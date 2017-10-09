Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
World Economic Forum on Africa

LISTEN: Innovative Community-Centered Solutions To Improve Access To Primary Healthcare

Africa.com caught up with Jasper Westerink, CEO of Philips Africa, during the World Economic Forum in Durban. Philips Partners with the Government of Kenya and the United Nations (UN) [...]

LISTEN: How Infrastructure Development Will Drive Economic Growth In Africa

Poor infrastructure and a lack of logistical systems is a serious thorn in Africa’s paw – without decent ports, warehouses, manufacturing centres and the roads to connect them, the continent will consistently struggle to [...]

Youth Are The Antibodies Defending Our Feverish Mother

Risalat Khan is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper from the Dhaka Hub “Du-u-u-ck!” we’d yell out to warn those further down the bus roof each time another electrical wire came dangerously close to our [...]

6 Surprising Reasons Why South Africans Are Not Big On Banks

By Adam Ikdal, Senior Partner and Managing Director, BCG South Africa South Africa is a country of both promise and peril. Despite being the largest economy on the African Continent, the nation is plagued by [...]

Who’s Listening To Who In Africa?

Marieme Jamme, Senegalese-British young global leader and Founder of iamthecode.org Listening looks easy, but it's not simple. Every head is a world. —Cuban Proverb Dr Keneilwe Munyai recently wrote that Empathy can help solve Africa’s [...]

The Road To Africa’s Future Growth Is Paved With Electronic Payments

Andrew Torre, Group Country Manager, Visa sub-Saharan Africa  Africa has enjoyed an enviable streak of strong economic growth. For the past 16 years, the region has maintained an average GDP growth rate of 5%, which [...]

Women’s World Banking’s Africa Advisory Council Addresses Financial Inclusion At WEF

Women’s World Banking’s Africa Advisory Council came together for its biannual meeting at WEF Africa to address the most pressing issues related to women’s financial inclusion. The Africa Advisory Council made up of preeminent leaders [...]

Primary Healthcare: Strengthening Africa’s First Line Of Defence Against Pandemic Outbreaks

Jasper Westerink, CEO Philips Africa Recent pandemic and epidemic outbreaks have cast a harsh light on the standard of primary healthcare in emerging markets. In the last three years, more than 11 000 of the [...]

Siemens Signs Agreements With Uganda And Sudan

The African states signed the corresponding Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) at the World Economic Forum 2017 in the South African city of Durban Memoranda of Understanding to cooperate in the areas of power supply, industry, [...]