World Economic Forum on Africa
LISTEN: Innovative Community-Centered Solutions To Improve Access To Primary Healthcare
Africa.com caught up with Jasper Westerink, CEO of Philips Africa, during the World Economic Forum in Durban. Philips Partners with the Government of Kenya and the United Nations (UN) [...]
LISTEN: How Infrastructure Development Will Drive Economic Growth In Africa
Poor infrastructure and a lack of logistical systems is a serious thorn in Africa’s paw – without decent ports, warehouses, manufacturing centres and the roads to connect them, the continent will consistently struggle to [...]
Youth Are The Antibodies Defending Our Feverish Mother
Risalat Khan is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper from the Dhaka Hub “Du-u-u-ck!” we’d yell out to warn those further down the bus roof each time another electrical wire came dangerously close to our [...]
6 Surprising Reasons Why South Africans Are Not Big On Banks
By Adam Ikdal, Senior Partner and Managing Director, BCG South Africa South Africa is a country of both promise and peril. Despite being the largest economy on the African Continent, the nation is plagued by [...]
Who’s Listening To Who In Africa?
Marieme Jamme, Senegalese-British young global leader and Founder of iamthecode.org Listening looks easy, but it's not simple. Every head is a world. —Cuban Proverb Dr Keneilwe Munyai recently wrote that Empathy can help solve Africa’s [...]
The Road To Africa’s Future Growth Is Paved With Electronic Payments
Andrew Torre, Group Country Manager, Visa sub-Saharan Africa Africa has enjoyed an enviable streak of strong economic growth. For the past 16 years, the region has maintained an average GDP growth rate of 5%, which [...]
Women’s World Banking’s Africa Advisory Council Addresses Financial Inclusion At WEF
Women’s World Banking’s Africa Advisory Council came together for its biannual meeting at WEF Africa to address the most pressing issues related to women’s financial inclusion. The Africa Advisory Council made up of preeminent leaders [...]
Primary Healthcare: Strengthening Africa’s First Line Of Defence Against Pandemic Outbreaks
Jasper Westerink, CEO Philips Africa Recent pandemic and epidemic outbreaks have cast a harsh light on the standard of primary healthcare in emerging markets. In the last three years, more than 11 000 of the [...]
Siemens Signs Agreements With Uganda And Sudan
The African states signed the corresponding Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) at the World Economic Forum 2017 in the South African city of Durban Memoranda of Understanding to cooperate in the areas of power supply, industry, [...]
-
Here's what business can learn from Buddhism
by Haley A Beer on October 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM
Businesses wanting to attract the best millennial talent might learn a few lessons from ancient spiritual teachings, such as those of Buddhism. […]
-
Why retaining trust in institutions matters
by Mohamed A. El-Erian on October 9, 2017 at 9:40 AM
Key insitutions must retain public confidence in order to continue to function. […]
-
7 books by powerful women you need to read
by Mara Leighton on October 9, 2017 at 9:30 AM
A look at 7 titles written by leading women in the tech industry you should add to your reading list. […]
-
This how Americans really see the rise of automation
by Monica Anderson on October 9, 2017 at 9:14 AM
6 key findings on how Americans see the rise of automation. […]
-
Climate, migration, and conflict in a changing world
on October 9, 2017 at 9:08 AM
Our understanding of the links between climate change, migration and violence is developing rapidly, and producing some surprising results. […]
-
Google says its new earbuds will be able to translate 40 different languages in your ear
by Patrick Caughill on October 9, 2017 at 9:04 AM
Google has announced the upcoming release of the Google Pixel Buds, earbuds that the tech-giant says are capable of translating 40 languages. […]
-
Why workplace health programs work more for men than women
by Joan L. Bottorff on October 9, 2017 at 8:49 AM
Friendly competition motivates men to get healthy on the job. […]
-
China's winters are going to be changed forever thanks to a gas revolution
by Meng Meng on October 9, 2017 at 8:38 AM
People across northern China are preparing for their first winter with gas heating - part of a government effort to wean the nation off dirty coal and improve the country's notoriously bad air. […]
-
India has an ambitious new plan to tackle TB
by Madhukar Pai on October 9, 2017 at 8:25 AM
There is an opportunity for India to assume a global role in the fight against TB. […]
-
Why Africa is leading the way in election technology
by Stephen Chan on October 9, 2017 at 8:13 AM
African democracies are in the process of co-ordinating a generation jump in applied technology. […]
-
A 10,000 room hotel, India's economy, why the universe is real and other top stories
by Adrian Monck on October 6, 2017 at 3:32 PM
Also in this week's round-up: saying no to cryptocurrencies and how religion has made some countries rich. […]
-
These are the cities where visitors spend the most cash
by Briony Harris on October 6, 2017 at 3:28 PM
While Bangkok is the world’s most popular destination, visitors there spend just under half of what is spent in Duba […]
-
Meet Europe’s top tech titans
by John McKenna on October 6, 2017 at 3:09 PM
Silicon Valley may be home to the likes of Facebook and Google, but Europe is quietly adding to its own start-up scene. […]
-
Every person in London now breathes dangerous levels of toxic air
by John McKenna on October 6, 2017 at 2:51 PM
Over the last year, the British capital has failed to stay below the recommended safe limit of air pollution. […]
-
China will grow old before it gets rich
by Alex Gray on October 6, 2017 at 2:31 PM
A new analysis on the future of the global economy puts India at the centre. […]
-
Is your colleague a zombie worker?
by Anna Bruce-Lockhart on October 6, 2017 at 2:24 PM
Less than a quarter of employees are engaged in their jobs, according to a new report. That leaves a lot of working dead. […]
-
Which countries possess nuclear weapons?
by Arwen Armbrecht on October 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM
Nine countries hold a total of 14,900 warheads, according to the Nobel Peace Prize winner, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) […]
-
7 key moments from our meeting of global leaders in India
by Ross Chainey on October 6, 2017 at 12:04 PM
Climate change, women's equality, skills and economic reforms all featured prominently in our meeting of 650 leaders in New Delhi. […]
-
The US is smashing its clean energy forecasts
by Martin Armstrong on October 6, 2017 at 10:29 AM
The US has dramatically outdone their previous clean energy targets. […]
-
Why old companies may be slowing down the U.S. economy
by Nick Bunker on October 6, 2017 at 9:49 AM
A new paper explores how much the aging of companies actually affecting productivity. […]