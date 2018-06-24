World Cup: Tunisia vs Belgium

Belgium and Tunisia combined for three early goals, marking the first time since 2006 that many goals have been scored in the first 20 minutes of a World Cup game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Two goals in 16 minutes, three by halftime, two more after the break and, the destruction of Tunisia ends 5-2.

It is over for Kartaj Eagles, victory of the Belgians in this very spectacular match! Roberto Martinez’s players have benefited very well from Tunisian defensive largesse to impose their game, and to offer many goals opportunities. Soon, Eden Hazard’s teammates led 2-0 thanks to a penalty scored by their captain and a goal by Lukaku. The Tunisians, who saw two of their defenders leave the field injured in the first half, quickly responded with a header, but Lukaku scored his second goal before the break.

After the restart, the match started again on the same basis. Totally overwhelmed, the Tunisian defenders could not stop Eden Hazard, author on a counter-attack of his second goal of the match. At the end of the match, Michy Batshuayi missed several good chances before finally scoring the fifth goal, which Khazri quickly responded to.

Already beaten late in the game by England, Tunisia is almost eliminated from this World Cup. With two victories and eight goals scored, the Belgians are first in their group and almost qualified for the round of 16.