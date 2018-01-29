World Class Training Platform for South Africa’s Job Market

In a first for South Africa, GRM Search is now able to offer a world-class learning and training platform to their consultants, clients and candidates. Recently GRM Search signed up with RecruitmentTraining.com from the UK, having recognised the value-add the platform has to offer the firm and its clients and consultants.

Celebrating 5 years of executive search, market entry, board advisory and leadership success in South Africa next month, GRM Search remains committed to sourcing both exceptional and innovative ways to continue growing their already successful consultancy. “We constantly strive to offer exciting, ground-breaking tools for both our consultants and our clients to benefit from and this award-winning, word-class platform puts us in a leading position to continue to do just that,” explain Rob Green, CEO of GRM. “We are able to create profiles for our candidates and clients, so that they can be supported in either their job search and/or interviews or in how to structure and roll out an interview process. This will no doubt not only contribute to our success but to theirs as well – plus we are offering this to our clients and job seekers, for free”.

For managers, the platform offers options to do world class Management Courses with competency specific short video bites which are ideal for a quick refresher or to spark a team training session. Directors have access to Director and Leadership courses together with video bites while the resources for Candidates is equally exceptional – advice on how to find the best roles, how to structure and write the perfect CV and making sure you are well prepared and excel in interviews are tools that any candidate would only benefit from knowing. In turn, clients are able to learn how to effectively interview to ensure they avoid costly hires and instead retain exceptional employees.

With 100 hours of world leading content at your fingertips and so much to learn, GRM Search is assured of its ability to make a difference both internally and externally using this novel platform.

Managing Director of the training platform, Mike Walmsley, shared their excitement in having an established and prominent brand as clients saying, “GRM Search are the first recruitment company to bring our award winning platform to South Africa which immediately gives their clients and candidates a distinct advantage over their competitors. It also means they are able educating candidates which can only lead to a better chance of securing employment for them”.

Green concluded, “We are always looking for solutions for our clients and ways to further assist them, and our focus on bringing technological advancements to the South African market means we are able to introduce platforms such as this one that will truly make a difference in our country”.

