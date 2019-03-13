World AI Show Set To Disrupt The African Market This Year With Nairobi

The show is debuting in Kenya this March to help bring about the AI-ML revolution in the continent.



Trescon’s World AI Show will be taking place in Kenya this year from 21st – 22nd of March 2019, at the Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi. After a successful edition in Mauritius in 2018, the World AI Show is debuting in the North Eastern African nation of Kenya, addressing the rising interest in innovative technologies for multiple countries across the African continent.

More than 17 nations in Africa have voiced their support and admiration for the Hon’ President of Kenya Mr Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘Big 4’ initiative that is looking to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Robotics into Food Security, Affordable Housing, Manufacturing and Public Healthcare.

Kenya is one of the many nations in Africa that is also exploring the adoption of innovative technologies into sectors such as Healthcare Management, Public Transportation, Banking & Financial Services and Agriculture.

The AI and Blockchain TaskForce of Kenya is implementing radial changes in the education sector to boost national learning capabilities. The organisation recently concluded their initial research and will be releasing their 192 page report to the public shortly, board member Michael Onyango announced.

Mohammed Saleem, CEO of Trescon, said that “The rate of adoption of innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has helped businesses across the globe become more efficient and transparent. Hence, countries in Africa that suffer from extreme poverty and business mismanagement will benefit the most from these futuristic technologies. Keeping this in mind, we are hosting the World AI Show in Kenya because the local economy in the country is slowly imbibing these advancements, and this summit could just be the push it requires”.

The show will play host to a slew of industry thought-leaders and policymakers such as Mr Bitange Ndemo, Chairman of Blockchain and AI Taskforce for the Government of Kenya; the Hon’ Mr Michael Onyango, Member of Distributed Ledgers and Artificial Intelligence TaskForce, Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology for the Government of Kenya; and also the world’s first ‘humanoid’ robot Sophia.

The event will be exploring various relevant topics surrounding AI, ML and Robotics based technologies through a series of interactive panel discussions, tech-talks and keynote presentations.