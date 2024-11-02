Workshop to ensure youth participation in agricultural development

The Department of Agriculture and Land in the Central Region, in collaboration with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch, organized a workshop on 31 October in Asmara to encourage youth participation in agricultural development.

Mr. Asrat Haile, head of Agriculture and Land in the region, highlighted that the Ministry of Agriculture has launched a five-year strategic plan (2024-2028) to advance agricultural initiatives in partnership with key stakeholders. He noted that various theoretical and practical training programs will be organized with National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students to boost youth involvement in agriculture.

Mr. Samson Kifle, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the region, explained that the workshop aimed to build the capacity and creativity of youth in agricultural development, ensuring their active role in the national economic progress. He expressed appreciation for those who organized the successful workshop.

Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, chairman of National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, urged the youth to strengthen their engagement in these initiatives.

In his remarks at the workshop’s closing, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, emphasized that the program aligns with the Ministry’s goal of ensuring nutritious food for all and everywhere and called on sub-zonal administrators to take a leading role in this effort.

The participants expressed a desire for the workshop to continue on a sustainable basis.

