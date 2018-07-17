Women’s World Banking: Inviting Women Into The Financial Fold

President of Women’s World Banking, Mary Ellen Iskenderian, says there is a growing recognition that women’s financial inclusion is not only important in achieving every other social goal, but it makes financial sense.

Women’s World Banking is a global NGO has provided low income women in developing countries access to micro-financing for nearly four decades. That is done by working through institutions that focus on empowering women in the financial space. Their model involves looking for companies who can tailor their products to cater for the needs of woman in the low income group, with a special focus on savings and other financial products that offer sustainability and easy access through the use of various technologies.

More information: https://www.mfww2017.womensworldbanking.org/