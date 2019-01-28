Women Radio 91.7 has embarked on advocacy visits to stakeholders of democracy in a bid to ensure 2019 general elections is peaceful and non violent to increase women’s participation.

Toun Okewale Sonaiya MD Women Radio during a visit to INEC headquarters in Magbon, Abeokuta Ogun State said INEC has a major role to play in ensuring that the 2019 general election is devoid of violence against women and allows women to exercise their civil rights to vote and be voted for. Okewale Sonaiya added that Women Radio will track incidences of electoral violence against women in 2019 election.

In her response, Olori Adenike Tadese HOD Voters education and publicity, gender and civil society organisation said INEC has made provisions for pregnant women, the elderly and persons living with disabilities across the state with adequate security personnel and that priority will be given to vulnerable persons during elections.

Mr Oludele Popoola, INEC Representative/Admin Secretary also emphasized that INEC is fully ready for the 2019 general elections

ensuring that the voting processes are duly followed in an enabling environment for all to vote. He said women will not be disenfranchised and urged every stakeholder including the media to work together with INEC in avoiding violence during Election.

INEC officials present are Mrs Omolara Onabanjo, Voters education & Gender desk officer, Mr Samuel Ogunjemilua HOD Electoral operations, Alhaji Abayomi Onisarutu Electoral officer Ado Odo Ota LGA/Representing all electoral officers in Ogun state, Omole Folasade Public Affairs Officer, Mr Olayiwola Oyeniyi HOD Finance & Accounts and Mr Lawrence Aladetoyinbo HOD Voter registrary/ICT

Women Radio 91.7 with support from UNWomen continues in her advocacy for Nigerians to shun violence against Women in 2019 elections and to vote for Women to increase women leadership and political empowerment.