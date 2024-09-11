Women peacekeepers push for stronger participation in leadership and decision-making processes during online conversation with United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Force Commander

“Don’t miss a single minute. Get on with it!”

That was the message from the Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to more than 130 women peacekeepers who joined him for a virtual conversation about their role in serving and supporting the country on its journey from conflict to peace.

The meeting with female military, police, justice and corrections personnel was hosted by the Pilot Network for Uniformed Women Peacekeepers, launched in UNMISS in November 2023 to enable women peacekeepers to connect, exchange ideas and learn from each other.

“Gender responsive leadership is the only kind of leadership that is acceptable and effective,” stated Lieutenant General, Mohan Subramanian at the outset.

He outlined several achievements made in enhancing the role of women peacekeepers in leadership and decision-making, including the deployment of Colonel Maysaros Chea from the Cambodian Military Police who is the first female commander of an UNMISS military contingent, an increase in female senior military officers in the field, and boosting the gender unit at HQ from one to five members.

“Women peacekeepers must be involved in all processes, at all levels, whether it is strategic or tactical, without exception. For example, every policy promoted within the Force has gender perspectives incorporated before it is even brought to the table for consideration,” said Lt. General Subramanian.

“However, this is just a beginning, there are many more miles to go on this journey.”

The group also discussed creating an enabling environment, such as procuring better tentage and mobile ablution kits so that women peacekeepers can more easily deploy to remote and difficult locations.

The Force Commander also highlighted areas of peacekeeping where women can have a greater impact.

“For example, we launched targeted action to counter the scourge of conflict-related sexual violence. This includes dedicated patrols led by women peacekeepers who break through the cordon of traditionally male leaders to directly engage with women in communities,” he said.

“This allows us to discuss with them any trends in sexual violence, generate early warning alerts and, when incidents are identified, we can advise survivors where to report, find support, and how to pursue justice and accountability.”

“In one instance, I met women in a community who told me that there were particular locations and times where they were being targeted because perpetrators knew they would be going to collect water, firewood or use ablutions,” he said. “So, we devised a ‘twilight patrol’ to visit those exact locations at those times. For five months, there were no abductions or assaults.”

After a robust and inclusive discussion, the Force Commander left participants with some parting advice.

“Do not waste a single minute of your time here. At the end of your deployment, you want to know that you have made a difference and that you are going home with a sense of satisfaction at a job well done.”

