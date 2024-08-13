Women living with disabilities at the forefront of preventing and countering violent extremism in Uganda

Mbambu Juliet is a force to be reckoned with. With walking crutches to support her movement, Juliet is leading a charge against violence and inequality in her community. As the Executive Director of Bwera United Women with Disabilities Association (BUDWA), a community-based organization operating in Kasese District, Juliet has transformed from a woman in need to a beacon of hope for countless others.

“Before I got training from UN Women through its partner Coalition for Action on 1325 (CoACT), my engagement with women with disabilities was limited to providing them with material support,” Juliet admits. “I didn’t know that there is more that can be done.”

That changed in 2021 when she participated in a training on peacebuilding and conflict resolution. The experience was a turning point. “I realized that I can offer much to women with disabilities,” she says.

Since then, Juliet and BUDWA have been instrumental in mediating over 137 conflicts, from domestic violence to land disputes. “Women, especially women with disabilities, are the ones most affected by conflicts,” she explains. “They don’t have money to go and report the cases, so they suffer in silence. Having women peace mediators in the community enables these women to report and have the cases mediated at the community level.”

With funding from the Government of Norway, UN Women is implementing a Women, Peace and Security project that, among others, aims at enhancing women’s participation in peacebuilding, mediation, conflict prevention and preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE). The project is aligned to and contributes to Uganda’s Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security.

Juliet’s commitment to PCVE was deepened by her participation in another training in 2023. She underscores the impact of insurgency on persons with disabilities, stating, “When there is insurgency, people with disabilities are often left behind. In the face of an attack, a woman with physical disability may not be able to run for safety,” Juliet says. Adding “Insurgencies can also maim more people. If many of us become disabled, who will help another?

Kasese district where Juliet lives is one of the conflict prone districts in Uganda and has experienced several rebel attacks. The most recent June 2023 attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) on Lhubiriha Secondary School, which claimed 42 lives including 37 students, was a harrowing ordeal for the community. But it also highlighted the resilience and capabilities of BUDWA. Drawing on skills from their mediation and mental health psychosocial support (MHPSS) training, BUDWA provided essential counseling to 50 affected families. “We reached out to parents who had lost their children, offering counseling and support,” Juliet recalls. “Many were isolated and struggling with trauma. Through our counselling and follow-up sessions, we helped them reconnect with their community and begin the healing process.”

Through their work, BUDWA is not only healing wounds but also preventing future violence. By training women leaders and engaging with community members, they are creating a safer and more inclusive society. “When people see women with disabilities actively contributing to peacebuilding, it challenges old stereotypes,” Juliet explains. “It shows that even with a disability, we can achieve great things and make a significant impact.”

The most rewarding aspect of Juliet’s work is witnessing the tangible change in the lives of women in her community. “One of the most fulfilling parts of my job is seeing women who once felt vulnerable now empowered and engaged,” she says. “Mediation has helped many families reconcile, and seeing these women flourish is incredibly gratifying.”

As BUDWA continues to grow and evolve, Juliet’s dream is to build a self-sustaining organization that can continue to serve the community long into the future. “My dream is to see BUDWA thrive independently, ensuring that we can continue to serve our community in the long term,” Juliet states.

