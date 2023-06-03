Women in Nigeria Lead the Charge in Plastic Waste Innovation

Nigeria is putting women and people from disadvantaged communities front and centre in the fight against plastic pollution choking its cities, waterways and rural communities. This is a seismic shift from the way the plastics crisis has been approached until now. Earlier this year, a group of researchers in Nigeria, commissioned by the Government through the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), conducted a national gender, equity and inclusion analysis of plastic pollution in Nigeria. The researchers concluded that supporting women and disproportionately affected communities to lead as market actors will strengthen efforts to realise a circular economy for plastics, considering the essential role they already play in the value chain.

WEFORUM