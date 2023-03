In February, a video posted on social media, showed several hundred women celebrating on the streets of Buea after Cameroon’s military released 30 young men, most of them students. The military said the youths were detained during raids a week ago in the Southwest town of Ekona, where separatist fighters were hiding. The women protested after the military stopped family members from visiting the youths in detention and chased away those who brought them food.

SOURCE: VOA