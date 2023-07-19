Women Deliver 2023: The Importance Of Public-Private Partnerships In Achieving Gender Equality

Alongside the Women Deliver 2023 conference taking place in Kigali, Rwanda,  Voix EssentiELLES, Her Voice Fund, Speak Up Africa, Y+ Global, ViiV Healthcare Positive Action, and the Global Fund hosted a side event on the theme “Advancing gender equality through investing in women and girl’s meaningful engagement in decision-making spaces”. This event kicks off the second phase of Voix EssentiELLES, an initiative supported by Fondation CHANEL and the Global Fund and aimed at empowering women and girls and promote their participation in decision-making processes and spaces. 

This year, 2023, marks the twentieth anniversary of the Maputo Protocol on African Women’s  Rights. This protocol established African women’s rights guarantee as a fundamental condition for sustainable development. Yet women still face multiple barriers in accessing healthcare, education, economic opportunities, and decision-making bodies in Africa. Organized as part  of the Women Deliver 2023 conference, the event was an opportunity to highlight the voices  of community organization, women and girls, activists and funders committed to tackling  health, economic, religious, and socio-cultural barriers to the development of women and girls 

Larissa Bachia, Senior Program Lead at IDEO, emphasized the need for a community-based  approach to the design and implementation of gender equality programmes. “We need to  neutralize hierarchies, reinforce girl’s agency, and ensure they have the means for active  participation. They should sit on a table with funders and implementing organizations as  peers. We need to embrace new ways of working. We can be subject matter experts, but  decision-making on what will work and what will not work should be left for those whose lives  are affected by the solutions we design and implement” she commented.  

Participants from feminist organizations, women’s networks, civil society, private sector, and  philanthropic organizations discussed best practices, approaches and lessons learned from  women-led initiatives to promote gender equality. The event featured inter-connected  themes including: What Works- featuring promising initiatives, success factors and  bottlenecks within collaborative initiatives that address multiple needs of women and  networks and Strategic Partnerships – interrogating funders and women and girls can  collaborate better, building alliances, leverage on each others’ expertise, influence policies,  programmes and financing towards advancing gender equality and meaningful participation.  

Jennifer Van, President of “Jeunes engagées pour la sexualité”, a Voix EssentiELLES Fund  grantee in Côte d’Ivoire in 2021 and 2022, was one of the panelists. She highlighted her  organization’s significant achievements and impact in fighting gender-based violence and  inequality in Côte d’Ivoire. She also emphasized the urgent need to invest in women’s  leadership and empowerment and the need for long-term funding for organizations like hers. 

“Through the Voix EssentiELLES initiative, we have helped hundreds of young girls take control  of their sexual health by avoiding risky sexual behavior. It is vital to support women-led  organizations working to eliminate gender inequality, as women’s empowerment is a key lever  for sustainable and equitable development in Africa,” said Jennifer Van

The meeting also provided participants with an opportunity to explore new partnership  opportunities and innovative financing to support community-based initiative to ensure that  gender equality becomes a reality. The speakers highlighted the importance of public-private  partnerships in increasing investments and finding innovative ways to accelerate progress  towards advancing gender equality. 

“There are still enormous challenges to achieving gender equality and we must leverage the  skills and contributions of all. Governments and businesses must work together with women  and girls in all their diversity to create an inclusive ecosystem where women and girls can  thrive and contribute fully to development,” said Kate Thomson, Head of Community, Rights  and Gender at the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. 

Maximina Jokonya, coordinator of the HER Voice Fund, believes that public-private  partnerships can be a powerful strategy for ending gender inequality and amplifying women  and girls’ voices. “It is crucial that the public and private sectors pool their resources and  expertise to drive social change and achieve gender equality. The synergy of their actions can  lead to the implementation of inclusive policies, the creation of positive role models and the  development of women as leaders and decision-makers,” said Maximina Jokonya

Fara Ndiaye, Deputy Executive Director of Speak Up Africa, emphasized that collaboration  between the public and private sectors is a key strategy in all Speak Up Africa interventions,  including gender equality initiatives. 

“As once a younger, smaller organization with what was considered lower absorptive financial  capacity, we feel tremendously blessed to now be in a position where we can strengthen the  capacities and unleash the potential of dozens of grassroots organizations across West Africa.  With this second phase, we strive for increased impact as we further build trust and  sustainable relationships with our grantees”, she concluded. 

