WMO Warns of Rising Costs Due to Africa’s Heat

Africa is grappling with significant economic strain due to climate change, with some countries spending up to 9% of their budgets on combating climate extremes, according to a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report. Africa is a low greenhouse gas emitter; however, its temperatures have risen faster than the global average. Titled the State of the Climate in Africa 2023, the report highlights that African nations are losing 2%–5% of their GDP to deadly heatwaves, floods, cyclones, and droughts. For sub-Saharan Africa to adapt to these challenges, the report estimates that $30-50 billion will be required annually over the next decade. It urges investment in meteorological and hydrological services and faster implementation of early warning systems.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS

