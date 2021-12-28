Wizkid, Grammy-award winning Artiste has opened up on his new partnership with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, in an interview with the CEO, Founder of Flutterwave, Olugbenga GB Agboola. Wizkid said that Flutterwave is a quality African company that solves all our day-to-day payment problems.
Wizkid and GB met up in Los Angeles to discuss the partnership and what it means for both brands. In the interview, Wizkid asked GB why Flutterwave chose him, and GB replied,
“Before now, I was listening to your music, and I just noticed the growth is crazy. Looking at that ascension, that growth, I identify with that. How do we keep on innovating on the last thing we did and continue that way? That is the Wizkid answer.”
Replying to GB’s question on why he agreed to collaborate with Flutterwave, Wizkid said, “Flutterwave is an African company, a quality company that caters to everyday payments problems that we face. Every payment needs to be faced back home. For me, Flutterwave is easy, simple and you’re able to send money everywhere.”
Wizkid partnered with Flutterwave to launch Send to users, as a new way to Send Money to all parts of the world. With Send, users can send money to and from 29 countries of the world, including the UK, US, South Africa, Kenya, EU,etc.
GB while speaking to Wizkid on Send remarked, “We want to push Send by Flutterwave. We want everybody in Africa, everybody in the US, UK, Canada anywhere you are in the world to be able to send money through our platform, making it easy for a small business in Africa to receive money and payments from anywhere in the world.”
Flutterwave believes in collaboration, and so, when GB asked Wizkid why he partnered with Bieber on Essence, the artiste replied, “We had a mutual friend, and we sent the song to Bieber and he sent it back almost like immediately. When he sent it and I saw how good it was, we decided to put it out. I don’t care who you are, once it’s good, we put it out.”