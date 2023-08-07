WizKid Becomes Latest Afrobeats Star to Make History with Sold-Out Stadium Show in London                                 

The popularity of Afrobeats continues to reach new highs. In another series of firsts for the musical genre, one of its biggest stars, the Nigerian artist WizKid, had a sold-out performance in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With 45,000 fans in attendance, the Grammy winner kicked off the European leg of his “More Love, Less Ego” tour. He joins Beyoncé and The Red Hot Chili Peppers as the only other musical acts to perform at the stadium so far this year. After the show, he also became the first African artist to receive the BRIT Billion award for reaching 1 billion music streams in the UK.

