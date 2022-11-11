Demand is already high as fans rush to get their tickets for one of Africa’s biggest and most influential artists

Live Hub Entertainment (https://LiveHubEnt.com/) has announced that Grammy award-winning superstar Wizkid will be returning to Ghana for his first show in Africa this year. The Nigerian-born multi-platinum selling artist will perform at Accra Sports Stadium this December 10th in what is expected to be a sell-out 40,000-capacity show during yet another busy and exciting festive season in Ghana.

Early bird tickets are on sale now on https://Wizkidlive.hapniin.com/ with golden circle, VIP and general admission tickets available. For Wizkid super fans, golden circle tickets will give a premium view of the stage and access to the VIP Lounge and official after-party, making for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Demand is already high as fans rush to get their tickets for one of Africa’s biggest and most influential artists. Support acts will be announced soon.

Brand new live event promoter, Live Hub Entertainment, is bringing the internationally renowned artist back to Accra, Ghana for this epic concert, which will be the company’s first production. Live Hub Entertainment is set to be the Live Nation of Africa and seeks to revolutionise the live music scene in Ghana and Africa as a whole, with plans to bring other global superstars to Ghana and other key African cities. Chris Okantey Jr., CEO of Live Hub Entertainment said: “This is only the beginning of an epic series of high-quality live events across Africa powered by Live Hub Entertainment. We want to be inclusive of all areas of Ghanaian society and have a youth-focused social impact element to all our programmes”.

During this economically challenging period in Ghana, Live Hub Entertainment will also be supporting the local Ghanaian economy with this event. The team plan to source the majority of vendors and equipment in Ghana, with only highly specialised equipment to be sourced elsewhere.

This Ghana show will follow Wizkid’s headline concert at Madison Square Garden, New York, and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. The artist will perform songs from his forthcoming album “More Love, Less Ego”, as well as his biggest hits to his devoted fans. The album will be Wizkid’s fifth studio album and will feature both home and international artists like Ayra Starr, Don Toliver, Skepta, Naira Marley, Skillibeng and Shenseea.

Follow Live Hub Entertainment on Instagram (https://bit.ly/3E2ubzQ) and Twitter (https://bit.ly/3EgmdEl). Follow Wizkid on Instagram (https://bit.ly/3fQIrDD), Twitter (https://bit.ly/3fX2iRp) and Facebook (https://bit.ly/3TnbFHR).

