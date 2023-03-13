With Her Films, Apolline Traoré Wants to Highlight Stories That Often Go Ignored                   

Top 10 News / March 13, 2023 / By

Burkinabè director, Apolline Traoré, continues to chart new territory with her films, often telling stories of powerful women in difficult circumstances. Having recently earned awards at the Berlin Film Festival and FESPACO, her latest feature, ‘Sira,’ tells the story of a nomadic Fulani woman, who endures the unspeakable, yet manages to overcome it. Sira (played by newcomer Nafissatou Cissé) is a young Fulani bride who is on her way to meet her suitor when a band of terrorists attacks her family’s caravan. Alone and left for dead, Sira refuses to surrender to her fate without putting up a fight and takes a brave stand against Islamist terror.

OKAYAFRICA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here