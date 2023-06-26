With ’14 Years and a Day,’ This Film-Making Duo Wants to Improve LGBTQ Representation in Nollywood 

Wanting to give a broader voice to LGBTQ stories, Nigerian filmmakers, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim and Ayo Lawson, have joined forces for their latest effort, ’14 Years and a Day.’ Both directors have had prior successes with LGBTQ-themed material, but they felt that their combined talents would go further in telling sensitive and supportive stories. Their debut film as a creative duo, 14 Years and A Day, is an equally profound and light-hearted film rooted in the reality of queer Nigerians. The film charts the journey of Amal, a queer woman in a frustrating emotional tango with her partner of 14 years, who eventually has an epiphany after she encounters a magnetic stranger on a night out. The film was recently selected for the seventh edition of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

