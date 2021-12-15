Winners For The Ghana Fintech Awards Announced

Arkel Consult and Management Services Limited in partnership with Abjel Communications have announced the winners for the maiden edition of the Ghana Fintech Awards 2021.

The Awards ceremony, which was held at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra, aimed at recognizing and acknowledging the achievements of individuals and companies who are contributing towards the growth of Ghana’s financial and technology ecosystem.

Dr Segun Aina, President of the African Fintech Network (AFN), in his opening remarks said “the Ghana Fintech Awards has come at a time when the Bank of Ghana has observed that there are over 70 Fintech companies and startups operating in the country. It is highly appropriate to say Arkel Consult and Abjel Communications have identified the economic contribution of the Fintech startups and companies and decided to recognize their efforts by hosting this event. My hearty congratulations to these organisers for the foresight in putting up this event”.

He assured that “AFN will look forward to inaugurating the Ghana Fintech Association and will be happy to support the sustenance of the Ghana Fintech Outlook Conference and Awards as an annual ecosystem event in partnership with the Ghana Fintech Association.

Mr. Martin Kwame Awagah, Director of Arkel Consult and Management Services Limited, expressed appreciation to Panamax Inc. Zeepay Ghana Limited, BPC Banking Technologies, Brassica Pay, EziPay, DreamOval, MTN Mobile Money Limited, Pavelon.com, People’s Pension Trust and Tarragon Edge who were the official sponsors of the ceremony. 

He congratulated the shortlisted nominees and the winners for their efforts in promoting the growth of the Fintech space in the country. 

Below is the full list of winners:

Honorary Awards

  • Leading Payments Technologies Service Provider 2021

BPC Banking Technologies

  • Leading Fintech Solutions Provider 2021

Panamax Inc. 

  • Fintech Company of the year

Zeepay Ghana Limited

  • Fintech personality of the year – MALE

Andrew Takyi-Appiah

  • Fintech personality of the year- Female

Dede Afriyie Quarshie

  • Start-up Fintech of the year

Paybox

  • Fintech & Bank partnership of the year

Ghana Interbank payment & settlement systems

  • Fintech & Non-Bank partnership

KudiGo Inc. 

  • Agritech of the year

Kwidex

  • Healthtech of the year 

mPharma

  • Edutech of the year

Blossom Academy

  • Insurtech of the year 

Insurerity Digital

  • IT/ Tech of the year

Clydestone Ghana LTD

The event was strictly by invitation and all COVID-19 protocols were strictly observed.

