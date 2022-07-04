Wining in Cape Town

South Africa is blessed when it comes to wine and is home to more than 20 different wine routes within its borders. From the cool west coast breezes near Darling to the world’s longest wine route – Yes, South Africa is home to the world’s longest wine route – in the Klein Karoo, we are spoilt for choice. If you don’t know about all of them, we’ve tried to sum up a few of our favourites. From Durbanville, renowned for their Sauvignon Blanc, to Hemel en Aarde’s exquisite pinot noir and the Porto style Cape Vintage’s in Calitzdorp, there’s something to suit everyone’s palate.
SOURCE: GETAWAY