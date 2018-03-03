How Will Zuma’s Departure Affect Africa?

The ending of Jacob Zuma’s long run as president in South Africa was seemingly a major shock to the world, but perhaps unsurprising given the copious accusations of corruption against him. He has now been replaced by Cyril Ramaphosa, who has vowed to stamp out corruption in South African politics, as well as fix the troubled economy.

As among the richest countries in Africa, South Africa’s political and economic decisions are sure to have a bearing on other countries on the continent. Here are some of the ways Zuma’s departure as president may affect the rest of Africa.

Economies

Those African countries that trade with South Africa the most, such as Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe, are likely to be the first to feel the effects of South Africa having a new president. Since Zuma and other corrupt politicians may well have given trade deals/contracts and other benefits to those who paid them the most (e.g. Gupta family), trade for South Africa may have suffered overall.

If Ramaphosa manages to fulfil his promises of stamping out corruption, then it could be the case that African countries/businesses will have greater access to the South African economy, and this could help to stimulate their own growth (as well as South Africa’s).

Investor Confidence

Since South Africa’s economy was downgraded to junk status last year, the economy has been struggling to stay above water, which perhaps contributed to the collective anger felt towards Zuma (and his poor running of the economy). This has led to investor confidence being at an all-time low, since few would want to invest in a country which is rife with corruption and has a flimsy economy.

Those that had made an investment in forex by buying the rand will have noticed the Ramaphosa rally which occurred when the new president was elected. The South African currency has enjoyed an upsurge in value, meaning that investor confidence in the country could well be rising, which could mean South African investors will also be more likely to invest in other African countries.

Uncertainty

It is worth noting, however, that Zuma’s departure does mean South Africa is out of the woods yet. Markets can be sensitive at the best of times, and although things are looking up economically for now, it is still a tentative time for South Africans. Should Zuma’s departure eventually bring instability to African markets, then it could be bad news for the African people, who may see their own economies become slightly less stable.

For most, however, Zuma’s departure was a necessity in giving the South African economy a chance to recover. Despite the potential uncertainty which still surrounds the country’s future (the new president certainly has yet to prove himself), anything would have been better for the country financially than more of Zuma’s rule.

An Example to Others

Zuma’s forced departure may well serve as an example to other African nations which also have problems with corruption as well as suffering economies. With Zimbabwe’s recent ousting of Robert Mugabe also shaking up the status quo, it looks as though the ground is fertile for change, and African markets are sure to feel the effects of this.

It could well be the case that businesses and populations across the continent will gain a greater degree of confidence in their economies, which could well strengthen consumer spending and the markets, especially if the new leaders manage to create more jobs (unemployment is one of South Africa’s major problems).

Ultimately, it seems as though Zuma’s departure as president will be a positive development for South Africa as well as other African countries. With the new president promising to revive the economy, the financial sector stands to benefit as greater investment opportunities arise.

This should help give foreign investors incentives to once again invest in South Africa, as well as boost its trade with other African countries. This could well lead to steady job growth, so the future does indeed look a little bit brighter.