Will AI Be The Silver Bullet To Grow My Brand?

Katherine Madley, Product Marketing Executive at Alexander Forbes , has been announced as one of the speakers at the Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) Conference 2018 to be held at Vodaworld on 8 Feb. She shares her insights on growing market share using Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence is flavour of the day.

Not to be distracted by the multitudes of industries that AI and robotics are changing at the moment, we sharpen our sights on how this is impacting the world of marketing.

Where is the genesis of these developments, from a marketing point of view?

Well, computers have been developed over the past seventy years to store all kinds of data to a point within their servers’ and hard drives’ capacity, which are all housed independently by people and businesses alike.

Now, we have servers, hard drives, memory sticks and the Cloud, which is like a mega, super drive that we can all share, rent space, and in which we can store our data, at will. Without this uptick in technology, movies like Avatar, which contained a petabyte of data, would not have been possible to make.

This feature has created a mosaic of data so big that you could literally paper the world with it if you printed it out. Apparently, if you printed out google it would be roughly 305.4 billion pages.

So why is this new development in technology, important?

Because we used to only have access to our local library of information, now we all have access to just about every bit of information in the world, and we are adding it, daily.

The access to such vast volumes of data has become like a superpower for marketers. And, in the superhero world, you get, “The Goodies” and “the Baddies”.

All our customers, clients, and target market sectors that we wish were our clients, leave multiple trails of themselves on social media, and on the internet. Theirs’ is not just a digital footprint anymore, you can now actually work out more than just demographics and psychographics. In fact, you can work out people’s deepest salient beliefs, just by the many likes they press on social media.

Psychologist Michal Kosinski, developed a method to analyse people in minute detail, based on their Facebook activity. This was terrific for psychometric testing but dangerous if the recipe were to get into the hands of salacious spin doctors, who manage election campaigns for example.

Creative experts will tell you, throw one ball and the consumer will catch it. Single message. Big idea. Unique Differentiator. When it comes to an election. Throw one salient belief deal breaker at an unsure voter, and the vote will swing.

Makes you think a bit deeper on how Brexit happened, and how “that guy” in the USA, got elected. (I refuse to name him because a mention is a mention, and even negative ones create awareness, and that’s how brands grow.)

Know your limits, Marketer. Learn to recognise the difference between reaching an informed consumer, or targeting a vulnerable one.

Be a “Goodie”, not a “Baddie”.

