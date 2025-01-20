Why the Moroccan Riviera is the Secret Hotspot to Visit this Winter    

Tangier, on the “Moroccan Riviera,” offers an affordable alternative to Marrakech. Famous for its Art Deco Cinémathèque de Tanger and ties to icons like Burroughs and Jagger, Tangier’s international past and proximity to Gibraltar and Spain make it a vibrant hub for history, culture, and thrill-seekers alike. Morocco’s high-speed Al Boraq train connects major cities, making destinations like Rabat accessible in just over an hour. Overlooking the Atlantic and divided by the Bouregreg River, Rabat blends medieval charm with a laidback vibe. Explore the UNESCO-listed medina and marvel at Hassan Tower’s Forest of unfinished 12th-century mosque pillars.

Source: Conde Nast Traveler