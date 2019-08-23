Why Tanzania Is The Top Safari Destination In Africa

Few things in life can rival the thrill of an African safari. It is the serenity of the early morning before the rising sun washes the horizon in its brilliant and mesmerizing glow. It is the trumpet of an elephant slaking its thirst at a waterhole, not more than a few meters away from you; and the distant roar of a lion calling in the night. The sense of peace and adventure that comes with being surrounded by untamed wilderness and sleeping under the stars is something to be experienced in person. Only question is — where to go?

This is usually the first problem among travelers when considering a safari. Zimbabwe is home to the majestic Victoria Falls, South Africa amazing boutique reserves. Kenya offers chances to see some of the world’s biggest cats and Botswana is a leader in eco-friendly tours. And yet, Tanzania safari tours still tops the list. This East African nation is an evocative and exciting travel destination that delivers the complete safari experience. Safaribookings.com seems to agree and even awarded them the Best African Safari Country of 2017. Here’s why:



1. Tanzania has expansive national parks and game reserves



When you heat African safari, do you picture seemingly endless plains speckled with rolling hills and lakes? Well, that’s what you get with a Tanzania safari. It boasts some of the largest game preserves and national parks across the continent. This is where you will experience the wild and bond with nature, so the more land you have to explore, the more exciting and authentic your trip will feel. For instance, The Serengeti in Tanzania and the Masai Mara in Kenya are part of the same eco-system, but the Serengeti covers 30,000 square kilometers while the Mara is only around 1510 square kilometers.

2. It boasts diversity at its finest



You can visit Tanzania a couple of times and still have plenty to see and experience during your next visit. From the Ngorongoro Crater and Lake Manyara to Tarangire National Park and the Serengeti, enjoy a different safari experience in each location, then round it off with a visit to one of the world’s leading beach destinations, Zanzibar. On your next trip, you could do Selous and Ruaha as a part of the Southern Circuit and then wind down at Pemba Island. If you’re looking for a truly wild experience, then head on westward to Mahale and Katavi for chimp trekking and relaxing on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.



3. Abundant wildlife viewing opportunities

Everyone has their favorite animals they want to see on their African safari trip, and while many countries will give you the opportunity to see animals like lions, elephants, gazelles, giraffes, and zebras, Tanzania has something that makes it special. It is home to the largest diversity of animals in Africa. Not only do you have a better chance of seeing higher numbers of your favorite animals, but you’ll also get to see some animals you wouldn’t get to see anywhere else in the world. These include the Rondo Dwarf Galago, the Zanzibar Red Colobus, the Kilimanjaro Mouse Shrew, and the Usambara Giant Three-horned Chameleon.



4. The Great Migration



Experience one of the world’s most epic journeys of all time comprising millions of wildebeests, zebras, and gazelles as they traverse the plains of the Serengeti and into the luscious greens of the Masai Mara. This spectacular event occurs every year but is constrained to Tanzania and Kenya only. It is not just the sight of this multitude of bumbling beasts that makes your jaw drop. Witnessing the migration during the wildebeest birthing season (January to March) is equally fascinating, as is the dreaded and dramatic river crossing where hungry Nile crocodiles lie in wait in the depths while lions, cheetahs, hyenas, and other predators ravage the banks.



5. Hike Mount Kilimanjaro



That’s right! Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro towers at a staggering 5,895 meters high and welcoming enthusiastic mountain hikers who are up to the challenge. Kilimanjaro is one of the few places in Africa that experiences snowfall so not only will you get the most breathtaking view, you’ll also get a break from the intense African heat the higher you climb. Of course, tackling this climb is no small task so be prepared to spend a few days exploring new heights. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t still go on a safari, especially since most tour operators offer tours that let you combine your safari adventure with a Mount Kilimanjaro tour.



In addition to all these one-of-a-kind sightings and activities, Tanzania is home to seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, so you get to soak up some historied culture during your stay. Plus, you have the option to take local flights around Tanzania to save time or do an Overland Safari in Tanzania if you prefer to avoid the flights. So if you’re planning a safari trip this year, then Tanzania is definitely a worthy inclusion among the countries that you’ll consider.









