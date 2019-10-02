Why Tanzania Is Becoming The Perfect Holiday Destination

Tanzania has always been a popular country to visit. It began trending long before Ernest Hemingway and numerous other Western adventurers fell in love with it. What makes Tanzania special? You might be wondering. What makes this East African country beautiful?

Tanzania has a robust and well-developed tourism industry. Simply put, there is something for everyone irrespective of race, class and creed. It doesn’t matter if you’re a wildlife photographer, honeymooner, mountaineer, nature walker or simply a serenity seeker, you’ll find a range of interesting activities suited to your taste and needs.

Tanzania is very popular for its diverse wildlife population, its national wildlife parks and of course, its sandy, yellow beaches with its turquoise blue seas. Tanzania is also home to the tallest, freestanding mountain in the world. This mountain is known as Mount Kilimanjaro, and it is highly popular among adventure seekers. You can’t claim to be an adventure lover if you haven’t hiked up this 5,000 feet monument.

Many other factors have contributed to the rising popularity of Tanzania as the perfect holiday destination. Here, we will outline and enumerate the top 7 reasons why a holiday in Tanzania often features on many bucket lists.

Safaris in Tanzania

Tanzania is extremely popular for its vibrant safaris. Most travel experts suggest that Tanzania offers the World’s most exciting safari experiences. Very few countries can boast of so many breathtaking and scenic national wildlife parks.

Tanzania Safaris are suitable for families, corporate holidaymakers, honeymooners and even solo travelers.

Below is a list of highlights to consider while you’re on a Tanzanian safari.

Witnessing and photographing the Great Wildebeest Migration in Serengeti – this is the largest migration of wildlife in the entire world that happens every year between July and September attracting masses of tourists from all over the world see this natural and spectacular event.

Game viewing in the spectacular Ngorongoro Crater National Park. Ngorongoro is home to the largest volcanic crater on earth.

Great opportunity to photograph the Big 5 in Ngorongoro, Serengeti and elsewhere.

Enjoy being serenaded by birdsong in Ernest Hemingway’s favorite park in Lake Tarangire,

Enjoy river camping in the secluded Selous

Stargaze at a fly camping trek in the remote Ruaha, and Katavi.

During your safari you may even get to see Lions attacking Wildebeest as shown in the video below with amazing footage of a Lion capturing Wildebeest during the Serengeti Migration. Watch the whole video and see how the Lioness gives up and then the Lion comes along and pounces – ruthless!

2. Tanzania has beautiful beaches

Tanzania has the kind of breathtaking beaches that visitors love to explore. Think of the tranquil islands in Zanzibar and the pristine turquoise blue waters of the Indian Ocean. And of course, there is the popular breathtaking Nungwi to be explored too.

Here are other ideas to consider while you’re holidaying on Tanzania’s gorgeous beaches.

Enjoy the best beach safari in the glimmering coast of Zanzibar and the Indian Ocean.

Scuba dive, snorkel and kayak in the pristine Indian Ocean.

Wrestle with the experienced game fish in Nungwi waters.

Munch on the tastiest and most nutritious sea fruits.

And more.

3. Mountain Climbing

I already mentioned this in the introduction. But it’s worth a second mention. You can’t talk about a holiday in Tanzania and not explore the opportunities for amateur and professional climbers.

Apart from Mount Kilimanjaro, you can explore other smaller mountains. Mountain Meru and Lake Natron’s The Mountain of God are a few examples.

The following activities are popular among mountain climbing enthusiasts who visit Tanzania.

Challenge yourself to hike up Mount Meru – Africa’s 5th highest mountain.

Hike up the world’s tallest freestanding mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro.

Hike up the Mountain of God near Lake Natron.

4. Balloon Safari

Did you know you could experience your safari from the sky? Yes, that’s what balloon safaris are for as they give you a bird’s eye view of everything. Think about the diverse wildlife hunting, playing, mating and calving on the grassy plains of the Serengeti National Park!.. With a balloon safari, you can also follow the Great Wildebeest Migration.

The following balloon safari experiences are popular among visitors in Tanzania.

Photographing the Big 5 and other animals.

Exploring the diverse range of wildlife around the Seronera River Valley.

Witnessing and following the Great Migration of wildebeests.

Photographing the scenic Western Serengeti where hundreds of thousands of gnu migrate across the crocodile-infested Grumeti River. The best time to see this is around June and July.

Photographing and experiencing the daily births of thousands of wildebeest calves. The best time to witness the calving period is from December to February.

Serengeti is the best location for a balloon safari. The grassy plains make it safe and convenient for visitors who want to draw closer to the natural action.



5. Good and Healthy Food Options

Your quintessential Tanzanian food is likely to be influenced by Arab, and Indian cuisines. This attests to the diverse cultures and influences in the country. For centuries, traders and business people arrived from the Middle East and East Asia. Over time, cultures mixed and evolved.

In the culinary scene, for instance, Tanzania has a wide range of healthy, delicious dishes for every palate. It doesn’t matter what diet you’re on. Be it the ketogenic, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian diabetic or low-carb diet; there is a wide range of dishes you can explore. It’s also super easy for Muslims to have a halal-friendly holiday while they are in Tanzania. The vibrant, eclectic food culture has made Tanzania the best holiday destination for tourists who are on strict diets.

The following dishes are some of the tastiest dishes to try out during your holiday in Tanzania.

Ugali

Kuku wa Kupaka (Coconut Curried Chicken)

Indian fare for vegetarians and vegans

Maharagwe

Samaki wa Kupaka (Coconut Curried Fish)

Pilau or rice pilaf.

Fresh and dried fruits, nuts, and vegetables

Nyama Choma

6. Security

Tanzania has always been a safe, secure and politically stable East African country. With the growth of its tourism industry, the government has made extra efforts to boost the level of security in the country.

Recently, President John Magufuli introduced new security measures at the airports, ports and on the roads. These security measures have reassured tourists, thus making it a more desirable destination for holidaymakers.



7. Improved Road Networks.

President John Magufuli has also accomplished the expansion and reconstruction of roads in areas that are popular with tourists. Many visitors have been impressed by the quality of the road networks in the towns and villages. Commuting between parks and attractions are fast and easy. Is it any wonder that Tanzania is beginning to attract more and more tourists?

The government’s transportation-related projects include:

An expansive standard-gauge railway (SGR) network

Highway construction and renovation

The establishment of new transport hubs for the tourism sector

Final thoughts on Tanzania as the fastest-growing tourism destination.

Tanzania took the world of travel by surprise for many reasons. First, it became Africa’s top safari destination. Then it began competing with other popular destinations around the globe.

Tanzania is not resting on its oars just because it has been blessed with a huge and diverse wildlife population and picturesque beaches. The government and other tourism stakeholders have put in a lot of work to ensure that the country rises to the top of the Best Holiday Destinations chart.

Author: Blogs by Bushbuck

Blogs by Bushbuck is a travel and tourism blog by Bushbuck Safaris who love to write about the country they love – Tanzania. Follow their blogs to learn more about Tanzania including the wildlife, attractions, travel tips, guides and travel advice.





