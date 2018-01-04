Why Mentorship Matters

General Electric is big on mentorship. The digital industrial company has even won numerous awards for its efforts to provide learning and development to its employees.

Based on the belief that people are the most powerful catalyst for growth and innovation, GE invests more than $1 billion annually in employee development. Much of this happens formally at Crotonville, GE’s global leadership institute in Ossining, New York, which is the epicenter of GE’s culture. The corporate university, the first of its kind in the United States when it was established in 1956, offers training to up to 12,000 GE employees every year. But it’s not only those who come to the institute that benefit from the training. Crotonville has thousands of courses that are delivered online and offline by trained instructors and facilitators in the 180 countries within which the company operates.