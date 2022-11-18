Why It’s Harder for African Students to Get Into Canada

Long viewed as a multicultural and inclusive nation, Canada admitted recently that its immigration system is tinged with racism and concern has risen over high rejection rates for African students. In a report quietly released at the end of September, the national immigration department said it “recognizes the presence of racism in Canada and within our own organization.” According to federal data, Quebec is the Canadian province with the highest rejection rate of African students — around 70 percent from French-speaking African nations between 2017 and 2021. The data says applications from France, Britain or Germany to study in Quebec are almost always accepted — approximately a 90 percent approval rate. As well as having to pay tuition ranging on average from Can$17,000 (US$12,750) to Can$19,000 per academic year to study in Quebec and rising up to Can$50,000, African students must also provide financial guarantees. The problem does not only affect students. In July, Canada faced a backlash over its denials of visas for hundreds of delegates, including Africans, that were to attend the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS