Why is South Africa’s New School Language Law Controversial?

South Africa’s new Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) has sparked controversy over its language and admissions policies. Signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the law aims to address inequalities in education by giving the government more authority over school language and admission decisions, previously managed by school boards. While supporters argue it promotes inclusivity, citing past instances where Black students were denied placements in Afrikaans schools due to language barriers, Afrikaans-speaking communities claim it threatens their language and culture. Sections 4 and 5 of the law, which deal with these issues, have been suspended for three months for further consultation. However, if there is no resolution, the law will be implemented in its current form. Afrikaner rights groups, such as AfriForum, have vowed to challenge the law in court. Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Education Minister Siviwe Garube have also objected to the law.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

