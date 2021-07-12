Why Intra Africa Trade Matters | Lerato Mataboge

This talk focuses on the necessity and urgency for African countries to trade among themselves as a way to address economic challenges and recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lerato Mataboge is the Deputy Director-General, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition: Republic of South Africa. Previously, Acting CEO of Trade Africa, an initiative of the DTI aimed at increasing the levels of intra-Africa trade and intra-Africa investments. She previously held the position of Chief Director for Africa at the DTI. In June 2011, she completed her term as South Africa’s Chief Economic Representative to the United States of America (USA), based in Washington D.C. Lerato holds a BA (Law and International Relations) degree as well as an Honors degree in International Relations from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Lerato also holds certificates in trade negotiations, bilateral investment treaty negotiations as well as project management; awarded by the European Institute of Public Administration in the Netherlands and WTO/UNCTAD, respectively. Lerato is an Archbishop Desmond Tutu Fellow for the African Leadership and a Chevening Scholar.
This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx