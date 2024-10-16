Why are African Nations Launching More Satellites?

African nations are increasingly launching satellites into space, spurred by the decreasing cost of space technology. So far, a total of 17 African countries have put over 60 satellites into orbit, with dozens more expected to launch in the coming years. Despite these gains, Africa’s lack of launch facilities and dependence on foreign partnerships raises concerns over geopolitical influence from the US, Europe, and China. According to experts, Africa’s push to have more satellites in space is a laudable development as it will lead to improved monitoring of weather, food, and other resources, as well as enhanced telecommunications in remote areas. However, many African space programs still face slow growth. Despite these challenges, nearly 80 satellites are currently in development across the continent, indicating a promising future for African space exploration.

SOURCE: BBC