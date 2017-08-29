Why African #VisasMustFall

The dream of a more economically integrated Africa – with its attendant implication of freedom of movement for people and goods – is one that is shared by many of us on the continent. None more than the intrepid adventurer, Mukatshelwa ‘Katchie’ Nzama, aka #TheSoloWandera, who has made it her life’s mission to campaign for greater intra-African travel. Nzama embarked on a solo Cape-to-Cairo excursion using only public road transport – a feat that earned her a spot on the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans for 2016. In June 2017 she began her #BreakingBorders tour in the opposite direction – beginning in Tunis and traveling along the continent’s west coast towards Cape Town. But before she could depart her home country, she needed to secure 6 of the 14 total visas required for her trip across 22 countries. A tally that aligns with the findings by the African Development Bank in its Visa Openness Report 2017 that Africans require visas to visit 55% of the countries on the continent.
Keep in mind, Nzama’s story is one of operating under extreme conditions – and is well documented on social media as well as on her blog – but it is not entirely unique. Various other travellers have documented their challenges with travel within the continent. According to the African Development Bank’s Visa Openness Report 2017, only 13 of the continents total of 55 countries allow Africans visa-free entry. Of these countries, the Seychelles sets a sterling example not only for the continent as a whole, but more especially amongst Africa’s Upper Middle to High Income nations.
Last year’s African Union (AU) Summit for Heads of State and Government, held in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, saw the official launch of the African passport by the then-outgoing Chairperson of the AU Commission, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. This initiative, widely seen as Dr Dlamini-Zuma’s parting gift to the organisation, was in response to the AU’s Agenda 2063 action plan adopted in 2013. Specifically, it was meant as a first step towards the full realisation of Aspiration 2 of the action plan which envisions an integrated continent with seamless borders. The AU Commission, under its outgoing chairperson, set an ambitious deadline for the year 2018 for the achievement of free movement of Africans across all 55 of the continent’s sovereign states.
It felt like a dream come true for many of us. Especially those of us who have long envied the length of the queues and speed of service on the “ECOWAS/EAC/SA Passports Only” side of immigration control at ports of entry from Abuja to Johannesburg to Zanzibar. They say the wheels of bureaucracy grind slowly, and none slower than in the “All Other Passports” section of any port of entry on the African continent. A single, pan-African passport would seem like just ticket, wouldn’t it? The silver bullet solution to undoing the awkwardly drawn up borders that prevent Africans from achieving those things that can only come from greater integration, including economic prosperity.
Freedom of movement across the African continent has always been a life-saving endeavour, as pre-colonial Africans moved to escape warfare and natural disasters or in search of arable land to feed a rapidly growing population. In post-colonial times migration has been driven by the uneven development patterns between neighbouring countries, which has been affected, ironically, by warfare and natural disasters.
Indeed, the period between 500AD and the beginning of the 19th century saw an expansion of migration by so-called “Bantu-speaking peoples” (Bantu means people) that had never been seen before on the continent. With this expansion came the establishment of metallurgy as a major industry across the continent, owing to the generous endowments in precious metals that remain one of Africa’s greatest sources of wealth. With this early, rudimentary industrialisation came the various waves of colonialism beginning with the Arabians and Persians, through to European colonisation, and finally what is considered by many to be modern neocolonisation by the Chinese.
It is quite difficult to say when passports and visas became the main requirement for movement across the African continent. Before Belgian King Leopold and friends gathered in Berlin to carve the continent up amongst themselves between 1884 and 1885, there idea of borders as a barrier to movement was a foreign concept to just about every African. Academic literature on the history of passports and visas points to the colonisation of Brazil by Portugal as one of the first instances where documents were required for passage – mainly to keep track of slaves and other labourers (free or otherwise) entering the colony.
However, developments in post-colonial notions of sovereignty and nationhood have led to resources being diverted from domestic development within African states towards protecting the invariably porous borders marking the dominion of individual countries. Whether these protections have been successful or not, is debatable. The result, however, has been even more resources being expended in rooting out “illegal immigrants” from various countries. Resources that could have been put to better use building infrastructure and raising the quality of life of Africans are spent policing impractical borders. The deadweight loss to development is yet to be calculated, but it can be safely said that these measures have not done much to contribute to the advancement of Africa’s many hardworking peoples.
To add insult to injury for many Africans, merely applying for a visa is no guarantee that it will be granted. It is not unheard of for visa applications to be denied on purely arbitrary and spurious grounds. The temperament of the immigration official on the day, the applicant’s outward appearance, missed nuance and cultural cues between applicant and official are but a few of the reasons travellers like Nzama have been denied visas to certain African countries.
The lack of readily available up-to-date information on what is required for your visa application – including a letter of invitation addressed to the correct official, personally – and the costs of said application are some of the obstacles that face Africans wishing to move around the continent.
Even when you are not attempting to fulfil a gruelling itinerary, travelling from just one country to another can be fraught with all kinds of challenges the basis of which defies logic. An example being the Burundian visa which, when I visited the country 2013, was available on arrival for US$45 and valid only for a few days – a weekend at most. The catch there was that when the original visa expired, I would then be required to apply for a day-to-day visa at US$10 per day.
There is also the requirement by some countries, like Nigeria and Angola, that travellers apply for visas from their country of origin and produce flight tickets, even if they are not travelling by air. A condition which wouldn’t pose as much of a challenge if the cost of intra-African air-travel, ex-visa fees, wasn’t already so expensive.
There is also the unspoken of humiliation that comes with applying for a visa where you are made to feel as though you are unworthy to visit the country in question. Again, here Nzama’s story provides and instructive, if cautionary tale about some of the prejudice applicants face at the hands of embassy officials.
Of course, Nzama’s story has a happy ending. Thanks to her high profile and contacts at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), she was able to overcome a lot of those hurdles. But what of the rest of us, mere mortals? How do we navigate the quagmire of inconsistent and sometimes arbitrary nature of visa applications.
But, one must ask: wouldn’t it be simpler to just abolish visa requirements entirely? So many across the continent – including this author – had been seduced and captured by the sentimental symbolism of an African passport. It has already been noted by many commentators that a single African passport, with it’s intended technologically advanced features, poses various administrative and logistical challenges. Not all participating countries are at the same level of technological advancement to be able to produce and issue this passport. Not to mention the retraining that would be required of immigration staff at all ports of entry across the continent to enable them to recognise and process the passport.
The answer, from many seasoned African travellers, seems not to lie with an African passport but through the complete and unconditional eradication of visa requirements for passport holders from any African country. An achievement we can all hope to see realised in 2018.