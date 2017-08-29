Why African #VisasMustFall

To add insult to injury for many Africans, merely applying for a visa is no guarantee that it will be granted. It is not unheard of for visa applications to be denied on purely arbitrary and spurious grounds. The temperament of the immigration official on the day, the applicant’s outward appearance, missed nuance and cultural cues between applicant and official are but a few of the reasons travellers like Nzama have been denied visas to certain African countries.

The lack of readily available up-to-date information on what is required for your visa application – including a letter of invitation addressed to the correct official, personally – and the costs of said application are some of the obstacles that face Africans wishing to move around the continent.

Even when you are not attempting to fulfil a gruelling itinerary, travelling from just one country to another can be fraught with all kinds of challenges the basis of which defies logic. An example being the Burundian visa which, when I visited the country 2013, was available on arrival for US$45 and valid only for a few days – a weekend at most. The catch there was that when the original visa expired, I would then be required to apply for a day-to-day visa at US$10 per day.

There is also the requirement by some countries, like Nigeria and Angola, that travellers apply for visas from their country of origin and produce flight tickets, even if they are not travelling by air. A condition which wouldn’t pose as much of a challenge if the cost of intra-African air-travel, ex-visa fees, wasn’t already so expensive.

There is also the unspoken of humiliation that comes with applying for a visa where you are made to feel as though you are unworthy to visit the country in question. Again, here Nzama’s story provides and instructive, if cautionary tale about some of the prejudice applicants face at the hands of embassy officials.