Why a Failed Appeal from a Ugandan Rebel Commander is Important to the African Continent

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has upheld its 25-year jail term against former Ugandan rebel commander Dominic Ongwen. Ongwen was the first Lord’s Resistance Army leader to be found guilty of the crimes during which thousands were killed or displaced in Northern Uganda. The ICC Trial Chamber convicted Ongwen of sexual and gender-based violence crimes against seven women he held in custody. Unlike the crimes of enslavement, rape and sexual slavery, the crime of forced marriage is not explicitly set out in the Rome Statute. Recognising and interpreting forced marriage as a separate crime against humanity was a critical step in the direction of achieving justice for the victims of sexual and gender-based violence at the Hague-based court. As a result of this ICC precedent, African courts can no longer absolve former child soldiers from criminal liability for crimes committed after they rose to high command positions. His commander and Lord’s Resistance Army founder, Joseph Kony is still at large. The US is offering up to US$5 million for information leading to his capture.

