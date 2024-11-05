WHO Report Highlights Progress and Challenges in Africa’s Fight Against Tuberculosis

The World Health Organization’s 2024 Global Tuberculosis Report has revealed that the fight against TB worldwide has shown progress and significant challenges, with African countries showing varied results. According to the report, TB remains prevalent in high-poverty areas like Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which account for a large portion of global cases due to limited healthcare access and high poverty levels. Nevertheless, Africa has seen a 42% reduction in TB-related deaths since 2015, aided by advancements in HIV treatment. Yet, challenges persist: underfunded healthcare systems and an ongoing need for improved vaccines hinder eradication efforts. The report also revealed that TB places financial burdens on families, making treatment unaffordable for many. Moving forward, experts stress that coordinated financing, improved diagnostics, and local policy adjustments are vital to sustaining progress and overcoming barriers to TB control in Africa and globally.



SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION