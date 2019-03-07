WHO Innovation Challenge To Formally Announce 30 Finalists At The Africa Health Forum In Cabo Verde

The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected from a field of more than 2 400 entries to the first-ever WHO Innovation Challenge will be formally recognised on the opening day of the second WHO Africa Health Forum in Praia, Cabo Verde, on 26 March 2019. The WHO Innovation Challenge received a total of 2 471 applications in just four weeks from 77 countries – 44 countries in Africa. A panel of independent evaluators assessed and profiled the innovations in terms of the potential for making impact as well as ability to be scaled up in a sustainable way. More than a third of the submissions came from women. “The extent of response from the Innovation Challenge affirms the enthusiasm, especially among young people, to make a difference and contribute to the health care system on the continent. Health innovators have found a new home at WHO, where their innovative ideas will be supported in partnership with our network of stakeholders,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.In addition to showcasing the 30 best-profiled innovations during the three-day WHO Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde, other innovations that were submitted will be exhibited on a dynamic virtual marketplace platform currently under development. When fully operational, the platform will connect diverse stakeholders, ranging from government ministry officials and health experts to academics, business angels and investors to support further development and the scaling up of these ideas. Among all the applications received, 639 made it through to the evaluation phase. This is a reflection of the challenges that innovators face in making progress from ideas to development and eventual broad-based application of their solutions. Investments in the innovation ecosystem that are complemented by innovation-friendly policies remain critical for further encouraging and supporting development of innovative solutions to solve Africa’s health challenges. The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected are:   

Full name and titleNationalityGenderSolution Name
Denis Lee OguzuUgandaMaleNational Ambulance Service
Dr. Doris Jema OnyeadorNigeriaFemaleMaldor Gift of Sight
Dr. Ebinabo OfreyNigeriaMaleGeroCare
Louis RouxSouth AfricaMaleUltra Low-Cost Rapid Diagnostic Test Production
Hans-Eddy GBOSSABeninMaleBelle Imagerie
Geoffrey AndrewKenyaMaleSmart Paper Technology on Improving MCH Services
Morenike FajemisinNigeriaFemaleWHISPA mHealth App
Franck VerzeféCameroonMale 
Dr. Misaki WayengeraUgandaMalePan-Filovirus Rapid Diagnostic Test
Dr. Ime AsangansiNigeriaMaleIntegrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) Data Collection Platform
Dr. Frida Njogu-NdongweKenyaFemaleAfyakit
Laud Anthony BasingGhanaMaleRapid Molecular Test for Yaws
Dr. Charles Immanuel AkhmienNigeriaMalemyPaddi
Dr. Gasana JoelRwandaMaleCompanionapp
Gaspard DatondjiBeninMaleHeatlh Manager
Chales OnuNigeriamaleUbenwa
Dr. Kabamba AlexandreAngolaMaleDesign of a Point of Care HIV/TB multiplex Diagnostic Assay
Dr. Ime AsangansiNigeriaMaleMulti-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation Dashboard
Wasswa WilliamUgandaMalePapES
Gérard NiyondikoBurundiMaleMAÏA
Dr. Ashifi GogoGhanaMaleSproxil: Empowering patients to beat fake drugs
Professor Eunice KamaaraKenyaFemaleAfrican Character Initiation Programme (ACIP)
Jacqueline RogersSouth AfricaFemaleMy Pregnancy Journey
Jennifer RubliCanadaFemaleThe Twende Initiative
Dr. Integrity MchechesiZimbabweMaleAfrimom
Immanuel HangoNamibiaMaleChlorine Production Using Solar Energy
Professor Jo WilmshurstUnited KingdomFemaleBuilding a Paediatric Workforce for Africa in Africa
Joost Van EngenNetherlandsMaleHealthy Entrepreneurs
Ephrem Bekele WoldeyesusEthiopiaMaleIntegrated Mental Wellness Programme
Dr. Imodoye AbioroNigeriaMaleBimi Online for Africa
Twambilile PhangaMalawiFemaleYouth Friendly Health Service

