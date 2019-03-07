WHO Innovation Challenge To Formally Announce 30 Finalists At The Africa Health Forum In Cabo Verde

The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected from a field of more than 2 400 entries to the first-ever WHO Innovation Challenge will be formally recognised on the opening day of the second WHO Africa Health Forum in Praia, Cabo Verde, on 26 March 2019. The WHO Innovation Challenge received a total of 2 471 applications in just four weeks from 77 countries – 44 countries in Africa. A panel of independent evaluators assessed and profiled the innovations in terms of the potential for making impact as well as ability to be scaled up in a sustainable way. More than a third of the submissions came from women. “The extent of response from the Innovation Challenge affirms the enthusiasm, especially among young people, to make a difference and contribute to the health care system on the continent. Health innovators have found a new home at WHO, where their innovative ideas will be supported in partnership with our network of stakeholders,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.In addition to showcasing the 30 best-profiled innovations during the three-day WHO Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde, other innovations that were submitted will be exhibited on a dynamic virtual marketplace platform currently under development. When fully operational, the platform will connect diverse stakeholders, ranging from government ministry officials and health experts to academics, business angels and investors to support further development and the scaling up of these ideas. Among all the applications received, 639 made it through to the evaluation phase. This is a reflection of the challenges that innovators face in making progress from ideas to development and eventual broad-based application of their solutions. Investments in the innovation ecosystem that are complemented by innovation-friendly policies remain critical for further encouraging and supporting development of innovative solutions to solve Africa’s health challenges. The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected are:
|Full name and title
|Nationality
|Gender
|Solution Name
|Denis Lee Oguzu
|Uganda
|Male
|National Ambulance Service
|Dr. Doris Jema Onyeador
|Nigeria
|Female
|Maldor Gift of Sight
|Dr. Ebinabo Ofrey
|Nigeria
|Male
|GeroCare
|Louis Roux
|South Africa
|Male
|Ultra Low-Cost Rapid Diagnostic Test Production
|Hans-Eddy GBOSSA
|Benin
|Male
|Belle Imagerie
|Geoffrey Andrew
|Kenya
|Male
|Smart Paper Technology on Improving MCH Services
|Morenike Fajemisin
|Nigeria
|Female
|WHISPA mHealth App
|Franck Verzefé
|Cameroon
|Male
|Dr. Misaki Wayengera
|Uganda
|Male
|Pan-Filovirus Rapid Diagnostic Test
|Dr. Ime Asangansi
|Nigeria
|Male
|Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) Data Collection Platform
|Dr. Frida Njogu-Ndongwe
|Kenya
|Female
|Afyakit
|Laud Anthony Basing
|Ghana
|Male
|Rapid Molecular Test for Yaws
|Dr. Charles Immanuel Akhmien
|Nigeria
|Male
|myPaddi
|Dr. Gasana Joel
|Rwanda
|Male
|Companionapp
|Gaspard Datondji
|Benin
|Male
|Heatlh Manager
|Chales Onu
|Nigeria
|male
|Ubenwa
|Dr. Kabamba Alexandre
|Angola
|Male
|Design of a Point of Care HIV/TB multiplex Diagnostic Assay
|Dr. Ime Asangansi
|Nigeria
|Male
|Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation Dashboard
|Wasswa William
|Uganda
|Male
|PapES
|Gérard Niyondiko
|Burundi
|Male
|MAÏA
|Dr. Ashifi Gogo
|Ghana
|Male
|Sproxil: Empowering patients to beat fake drugs
|Professor Eunice Kamaara
|Kenya
|Female
|African Character Initiation Programme (ACIP)
|Jacqueline Rogers
|South Africa
|Female
|My Pregnancy Journey
|Jennifer Rubli
|Canada
|Female
|The Twende Initiative
|Dr. Integrity Mchechesi
|Zimbabwe
|Male
|Afrimom
|Immanuel Hango
|Namibia
|Male
|Chlorine Production Using Solar Energy
|Professor Jo Wilmshurst
|United Kingdom
|Female
|Building a Paediatric Workforce for Africa in Africa
|Joost Van Engen
|Netherlands
|Male
|Healthy Entrepreneurs
|Ephrem Bekele Woldeyesus
|Ethiopia
|Male
|Integrated Mental Wellness Programme
|Dr. Imodoye Abioro
|Nigeria
|Male
|Bimi Online for Africa
|Twambilile Phanga
|Malawi
|Female
|Youth Friendly Health Service
