WHO Innovation Challenge To Formally Announce 30 Finalists At The Africa Health Forum In Cabo Verde

The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected from a field of more than 2 400 entries to the first-ever WHO Innovation Challenge will be formally recognised on the opening day of the second WHO Africa Health Forum in Praia, Cabo Verde, on 26 March 2019. The WHO Innovation Challenge received a total of 2 471 applications in just four weeks from 77 countries – 44 countries in Africa. A panel of independent evaluators assessed and profiled the innovations in terms of the potential for making impact as well as ability to be scaled up in a sustainable way. More than a third of the submissions came from women. “The extent of response from the Innovation Challenge affirms the enthusiasm, especially among young people, to make a difference and contribute to the health care system on the continent. Health innovators have found a new home at WHO, where their innovative ideas will be supported in partnership with our network of stakeholders,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.In addition to showcasing the 30 best-profiled innovations during the three-day WHO Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde, other innovations that were submitted will be exhibited on a dynamic virtual marketplace platform currently under development. When fully operational, the platform will connect diverse stakeholders, ranging from government ministry officials and health experts to academics, business angels and investors to support further development and the scaling up of these ideas. Among all the applications received, 639 made it through to the evaluation phase. This is a reflection of the challenges that innovators face in making progress from ideas to development and eventual broad-based application of their solutions. Investments in the innovation ecosystem that are complemented by innovation-friendly policies remain critical for further encouraging and supporting development of innovative solutions to solve Africa’s health challenges. The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected are:



Full name and title Nationality Gender Solution Name Denis Lee Oguzu Uganda Male National Ambulance Service Dr. Doris Jema Onyeador Nigeria Female Maldor Gift of Sight Dr. Ebinabo Ofrey Nigeria Male GeroCare Louis Roux South Africa Male Ultra Low-Cost Rapid Diagnostic Test Production Hans-Eddy GBOSSA Benin Male Belle Imagerie Geoffrey Andrew Kenya Male Smart Paper Technology on Improving MCH Services Morenike Fajemisin Nigeria Female WHISPA mHealth App Franck Verzefé Cameroon Male Dr. Misaki Wayengera Uganda Male Pan-Filovirus Rapid Diagnostic Test Dr. Ime Asangansi Nigeria Male Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) Data Collection Platform Dr. Frida Njogu-Ndongwe Kenya Female Afyakit Laud Anthony Basing Ghana Male Rapid Molecular Test for Yaws Dr. Charles Immanuel Akhmien Nigeria Male myPaddi Dr. Gasana Joel Rwanda Male Companionapp Gaspard Datondji Benin Male Heatlh Manager Chales Onu Nigeria male Ubenwa Dr. Kabamba Alexandre Angola Male Design of a Point of Care HIV/TB multiplex Diagnostic Assay Dr. Ime Asangansi Nigeria Male Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation Dashboard Wasswa William Uganda Male PapES Gérard Niyondiko Burundi Male MAÏA Dr. Ashifi Gogo Ghana Male Sproxil: Empowering patients to beat fake drugs Professor Eunice Kamaara Kenya Female African Character Initiation Programme (ACIP) Jacqueline Rogers South Africa Female My Pregnancy Journey Jennifer Rubli Canada Female The Twende Initiative Dr. Integrity Mchechesi Zimbabwe Male Afrimom Immanuel Hango Namibia Male Chlorine Production Using Solar Energy Professor Jo Wilmshurst United Kingdom Female Building a Paediatric Workforce for Africa in Africa Joost Van Engen Netherlands Male Healthy Entrepreneurs Ephrem Bekele Woldeyesus Ethiopia Male Integrated Mental Wellness Programme Dr. Imodoye Abioro Nigeria Male Bimi Online for Africa Twambilile Phanga Malawi Female Youth Friendly Health Service

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa.