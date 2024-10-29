White House Backing Lobito Corridor to Challenge China’s Influence in Africa

The US is stepping up its presence in Africa to counter China’s growing influence on the continent, with the $4 billion Lobito Corridor project in Angola at the center of its move. This major railway project aims to connect Angola’s Port of Lobito to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, facilitating US and EU access to critical minerals like cobalt and copper needed for the energy transition. According to Amos Hochstein, the Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, the US strategy involves leveraging private investors and multilateral funding for commercially viable, high-standard infrastructure projects in Africa. He contrasted this with China’s approach which he claimed burdens developing countries with high debt. The US committed $250 million to the project eighteen months ago and has since mobilized the $4 billion needed to execute it.



SOURCE: SEMAFOR