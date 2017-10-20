On the brink of greatness, the continent has soared in its economic endeavors. Africa has anticipated high productivity and economic gains over recent years. Real GDPs have achieved steady growth, but not as accelerated as the continent might have envisaged. This is partly due to inconsistencies found in the structural reforms of various economies. By bridging and focusing on strong reforms, expert analysts and investors predict the continent as an investment haven that’s yet to be fully exploited.
The sixth edition of “Where To Invest in Africa”, as published by RMB, ranks African countries under the “ten most attractive investment destinations in Africa”. Similar to the previous year’s rankings, the sixth edition’s index saw South Africa still in a cozy first position. This is predominantly influenced by its strong institutional base, despite the faltering growth outlook and bad business decisions in the country.
The second and third positions are being hosted by two Northern giants, Egypt and Morocco. Having failed to capitalise on the economic gains accumulated by the aftermath of the Arab spring, Egypt ranked second. On the other hand, Morocco is running steadily on massive economic gains, and thriving on a stable political setting and a formidable policy foundation, while making the most of its geographical position.
Projected as the economic gateway of West Africa, Ghana sits comfortably at the fourth position. Despite a series of economic decline and difficulties, the country’s initiative to use the IMF has regenerated an entirely different atmosphere of confidence in policies and process settings.
Kenya holds firm in the top 10 at number five. Despite being surpassed by Ghana, investors are still attracted by Kenya’s diverse economic structure, pro-market policies, and brisk consumer spending growth.
With an abysmal economic growth and a relatively poor operating environment, Nigeria retains its sixth position from 2011.
Ethiopia scores tons of visits from foreign investors in hopes to exploit the young population and keep the country’s manufacturing sector thriving.
After years of political immobility, Cote d’Ivoire debuts at number eight. Surpassing Ghana, they’ve become the world’s leading producer of Cocoa, as well as boasting of a robust infrastructural development. Although its business environment score is still relatively low, its government has made significant strides in inviting investment into the country, leading to a strong increase in foreign direct investment over the years. This has resulted in one of the fastest growing economies in Africa.
With a host of business-friendly reforms aimed at rooting out corruption, steadying economic growth, and lowering debt levels, Tanzania and Algeria cling steadily to the ninth and tenth positions.
In a bid to increase revenue and improve economic productivity, most countries on the continent have accelerated diverse programs to secure an attractive outlook for luring in investors.
A direct contrast between the countries on the investment indexes over the years has revealed a broader perspective on Africa’s underachievers and outperformers.
Macroeconomics and political stability are among the influencing factors that determine which particular country one is likely to be lured to invest in; These factors are followed by the country’s periodic economic growth. The ease and flexibility that pertains to the business environment is also a prevailing factor. Likened to the second most important factor, the size of the economy in US dollar terms also influences investors. Last but not least on the influencing scale is the sovereign credit rating of the country.
In its report, RMB puts the continent’s market activity as one that is shifting from an unbridled optimism, to one of a sobering realism. After citing that, the continent has been plunged into an unbalance recovery state with stricter financial conditions and acute weather conditions. As a result, these have forced some major economies to constantly reevaluate their structural and policy reforms. The International Monetary Fund suggested in its annual report that in order to prevent inappropriate adjustments, it is important for countries to strengthen their finances, enhance internal revenue generation, ensure careful public investment, and maintain a strong governance system.
MARKET ACTIVITY
In 2011, the IMF projected a growth of about 5.4% for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) for the next five years. RMB reports that Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria generated about 60% of the continent’s GDP. In 2011, South Africa was considered the largest economy in Africa – a position it later relinquished to Nigeria in 2012. This change was predominantly influenced by the large oil base produced by Nigeria, a feat which almost doubled their market size.
In 2011, only three countries on the continent other than South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt could boast of a $100bn economy. However, the number of countries has more than doubled, and 12 economies on the continent are now valued more than $100bn.
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
The continent compares poorly with other regions in terms of a conducive enabling environment. Despite improving on an average since 2006, there’s been a decline in the level of productivity, institutions, infrastructure, human capital, and policy reforms in many countries.
Over the years, RMB’s composite operating environment index has been used to assess the operating environments of African economies by revealing which countries have made improvements and which ones are actually lagging behind.
The statistics gathered put 21 of the 53 countries’ operating environments as having deteriorated over the past decade. Rwanda, Eritrea, Cote d’Ivoire, and Cape Verde are among the countries that have improved remarkably; RMB cited compelling reasons of improvements in the formation of strong institutions, availability of health and primary education, decline in public corruption, and increase in political stability.
FINANCES
“Over the past three years, some African governments have had to implement deep and painful budget cuts, announce multiple currency devaluations, and adopt hawkish monetary policy stances – all as a result of a significant drop in traditional revenues”, says RMB Africa analyst and co-author of Where to invest in Africa, Celeste Fauconnier.
Despite the continent’s bid to establish a balanced economic growth, it is yet to take advantage of the relationship between the financial sector development and sustainable levels of development.
The author of the report concludes that “access to financing is perceived as a far greater challenge to doing business in Africa than the threat of corruption or absence of infrastructure”.
Furthermore, Africa’s financial systems are slowly evolving beyond traditional banking, which is presenting a number of viable funding opportunities for corporates and investors alike.
Capital markets are globally considered to be a primary source of funding, but tend to be overlooked in Africa due to their lack of scale and liquidity. Although Africa boasts 29 active stock exchanges, only a handful are valued at more than US$30bn when measured by market capitalization.
INFRASTRUCTURE
“To project what Africa’s infrastructure path will be like over the next 10 years, it is important to understand the roles of government historically in terms of their budgetary support and the sectoral focus of their allocations. If these provisions have been optimal, are we seeing the fruit in terms of economic growth? Or is there a need to consider alternative solutions?” the report sought to ask.
Majority of the regions in Sub Saharan Africa are putting extra efforts into expanding their transportation networks. East Africa is leading the way
with about 60% of their budgetary allocation channeled in that sector. On the contrary, Central Africa allocates about 20% – which is the reason why part of the continent is less paved. This has hindered economic development because different parts of the region aren’t easily accessed.
According to an RMB survey, 75% of the respondents affirmed that infrastructure development over the past five years has been slow yet progressive.