On the brink of greatness, the continent has soared in its economic endeavors. Africa has anticipated high productivity and economic gains over recent years. Real GDPs have achieved steady growth, but not as accelerated as the continent might have envisaged. This is partly due to inconsistencies found in the structural reforms of various economies. By bridging and focusing on strong reforms, expert analysts and investors predict the continent as an investment haven that’s yet to be fully exploited.

The sixth edition of “Where To Invest in Africa”, as published by RMB, ranks African countries under the “ten most attractive investment destinations in Africa”. Similar to the previous year’s rankings, the sixth edition’s index saw South Africa still in a cozy first position. This is predominantly influenced by its strong institutional base, despite the faltering growth outlook and bad business decisions in the country.

The second and third positions are being hosted by two Northern giants, Egypt and Morocco. Having failed to capitalise on the economic gains accumulated by the aftermath of the Arab spring, Egypt ranked second. On the other hand, Morocco is running steadily on massive economic gains, and thriving on a stable political setting and a formidable policy foundation, while making the most of its geographical position.