Where to Go Big (Really Big)

They say investing in a house is the most important step you can take in life. We all dream to own a house one day, so to invest in a mansion is a decision that you’d want to consider carefully. A mansion is a spacious, luxurious, and opulent investment; therefore, the choice of where to buy your mansion should be well informed. So, are you tired of living in smaller houses and want to make the big decision of buying a mansion? The real estate sector in Africa is developing rapidly with the expansion of the luxury housing market. Before purchasing a mansion in Africa, there are a few key factors that you should consider – security, location, nearness to social amenities, political stability, and economic growth among others.
Are you planning to buy a mansion in Africa, but you don’t know where to begin? We’ve put together a list of 10 African cities that are great contenders. These houses are exceedingly beautiful and in great cities, but they don’t come cheap – they are the most excellent examples of ultimate luxury and high living.
Nairobi
Nairobi is East and Central Africa’s regional business and technology hub. For this reason, the city has been developing rapidly. Many international organisations are setting up their African headquarters in Nairobi, and it is a trendsetter on the continent. This magnificent 5-bedroom mansion sits in the exclusive suburb of Runda, which is close to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) headquarters, American embassy, as well as international and diplomatic organisations and other social amenities. This ambassadorial style mansion costs a whopping 3 million dollars and has facilities that are suited for the luxury mansion buyer. All of the bedrooms are ensuite, plus there is a 3-bedroom guest house whose rooms are all ensuite.
The grand and unique design of the mansion is an accurate reflection of elegant living. The home comes with spacious bedrooms that have inbuilt modern wardrobes, a contemporary and stylish sitting room with a fireplace, a large kitchen with a pantry, an entertainment room located on the ground floor, and a staff quarter. You can also relax outside and enjoy the surroundings thanks to a well-manicured mature garden. Malls, schools, hospitals, and the central business district are all within a short driving distance from the property. In addition, Kenya’s real estate sector has seen positive economic growth and has remained reasonably stable over the years. There is no doubt that Nairobi mansions are unique, distinct, and have character.
Cape Town
Cape Town is no stranger to the luxury real estate industry, for it boasts some of the finest properties in Africa and in the world. The city’s beautiful landscape, attractive sites, and happy people make it a good choice when looking to invest in a mansion. Who doesn’t love Cape Town? The city’s irresistible charm and allure makes it a wonderful property investment destination. With a price tag of $1.96 million, this dream mansion is a state-of-the-art home that sits on the Knysna lagoon; it is characterized by beautiful, charming, upscale finishes throughout the entire house. If you’re looking for a mansion that is built to entertain, this house will definitely not disappoint. The view from the house is exhilarating as the elevation of the mansion, as well as the large glass windows, offer you uninterrupted views of the Outeniqua Mountains and the lagoon.
There are stunning views of the ocean from every room in the house, and the large open-plan area is meticulously designed to showcase elegance. Other decadent amenities include a large contemporary kitchen with a breakfast table and dining area, a small pub, a sunken lounge, a beautiful garden, and a large boat shade. In addition, there is an automated irrigation system and an attractive serene garden. The security, accessibility, and living standard of the city is generally good; for this reason, Cape Town should be on your consideration list.
Gaborone
Gaborone, Botswana’s capital, has grown tremendously and is now a modern, vibrant city with a thriving economy and numerous opportunities to be explored. Gaborone is not crowded unlike many other cities in Africa, as its population is approximately only 500,000 people. Commonly referred to as “Gabs”, the city is safe, clean, and organised. In fact, Gaborone is considered to be among the safest cities in Africa, so you can be sure that your investment will be secure. Perfectly located on President’s Drive, this exclusive 5-bedroom mansion defines lavish living and comes with tasteful facilities designed to enhance comfort living.
To live in this exclusive neighbourhood and call this mansion your own, you have to part with $2.6 million. Each room designed with carpeted floors and walk-in closets. All the rooms are ensuite and come with a basin and shower, alongside a visitor’s cloakroom. The kitchen has granite countertops, an extractor fan, a breakfast bar, and a wide array of modern kitchen appliances. In addition, there is a recreation room where you can entertain your visitors and have fun. This contemporary architectural masterpiece sits in a beautifully landscaped garden – it also has a separate gym room, indoor swimming pool, undercover patio, and is surrounded by a well-secured electric fence.
Durban
If you would like to own property in a multicultural and diverse coastal city with breathtaking views and loads of exciting activities, Durban is the perfect place to buy a mansion. Durban has friendly people and excellent weather all year round. The city was also recognised as the best South African city with the highest quality of life, according to International Mercer’s 19th Quality of Living survey. This gorgeous property is a dream for any homeowner looking for a sophisticated, charming home. This $537,000 house has four bedrooms and is located in the prestigious Durban North neighbourhood. It offers exceptional views of both the Indian Ocean and Beachwood Golf Course.
Aside from massive amounts of space to ensure your comfort, porcelain tiling throughout the house is a trendsetter. It’s easy to tell from the house’s design that the entire mansion was made to cater to the needs of those who appreciate luxury. The large glasses, both on the ground and the upper floor, allow for plenty of natural light to reach every room. There are four large rooms, three reception rooms, an external spacious guest house for accommodating your guests, a domestic staff quarter, as well as two swimming pools. The beautifully landscaped gardens and the fully fitted kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and caesarstone countertops are both notable highlights of this mansion.
Kampala
Why would you buy a mansion in Kampala? For starters, this East African city and the capital of Uganda, prides itself on being one of the best cultural cities on the continent, considering its rich Ugandan culture. According to a 2017 report released by Cytonn Real Estate, an affiliate of Cytonn Investments, Kampala is an attractive destination for real estate development with attractive returns. In addition, Kampala is a safer option compared to many other African counterparts. If you are eyeing a mansion in Kampala, this spectacular 8-bedroom home sits in Muyenga, with an asking price of $1 million. Modern architecture characterises this estate, and it is a true reflection of style and elegance.
Considering every space in the house has been meticulously designed for the discerning buyer, the unique property offers you the best value for your money. Every room comes with fully inbuilt wardrobes, and you have multiple entertainment rooms for relaxing and entertaining your guests. Additionally, the house has an office, a swimming pool, a barbeque area, parking space for four cars, and a beautiful scenic garden. Four large bedrooms are located on the upper floor, while the four remaining ensuite bedrooms sit downstairs – needless to say, there is enough accommodation. There is a sophisticated, modern kitchen, and excellent security is available in the neighbourhood. There is no doubt that you can be guaranteed to enjoy both luxury and tranquillity in this property.
Abuja
If you’re looking to invest in a mansion, Nigeria’s capital of Abuja has numerous luxurious villas that offer buyers value and utmost sophistication. Being the state capital, security in Abuja is far better than many other cities in Nigeria. The city is also more organised, less crowded, and is a base for many government and business organisations. This 6-bedroom house is a perfect example of what Abuja has to offer for mansion shoppers. At just $354,000, this home also comes with a separate 2-bedroom ensuite guest house, an extra-large garden, a swimming pool, and a spacious patio. This mansion has been designed to allow for a blend of various designs that contribute to its welcoming and charming character.
Beautiful tiled floors, ensuite bathrooms, double glazed windows, and the spacious balcony are some of the major highlights of this property. Other exciting add-ons include solar panels to supplement electricity, a well-guarded gated community, a healthcare clinic, a primary school, a 9-hole golf course and clubhouse, 24-hour CCTV, an underground water drainage system, and internet connectivity. The mansion sits in an upscale gated community that borders two rivers, as well as a recreational park. The Abuja Airport, shopping malls, banks, hospitals, and leisure centres are also within easy reach from the house.
Accra
Ghana is known to be a democratic powerhouse on the African continent, praised for its longstanding political stability and steady economic growth. Accra, Ghana’s capital, is a vibrant city with a booming and promising real estate industry. The city has a diverse population that is culturally tolerant. Additionally, Accra’s security is excellent compared to many other African cities. This 5-bedroom home in the East Legon neighbourhood of Accra is an exciting property that defines comfort and luxury living for buyers who are looking for an extraordinary property with character. The sale price for this mansion is $650,000; with a wide array of exquisite features on the property, its ultimate aim is to ensure that occupants enjoy the best standards of living.
All five bedrooms, living room, family room, dining room, kitchen area, bathrooms, and toilets have a stylish contemporary feel and high-quality finishes. The house has two spacious balconies, both at the front and the back of the house, as well as a 2-bedroom staff quarters. A large swimming pool, small front garden, and parking space is also available. It’s evident with this kind of mansion that you will get the right value for your money, as well as get the chance to stay in a spacious house that is located close to major social amenities. For example, Kotoka International Airport, A&C mall, schools, hospitals, and leisure facilities are only a short distance from the house.
Kigali
Kigali is ranked as one of the fastest-growing African cities with a promising future. After the genocide, Rwanda has made tremendous efforts to re-establish itself as a vibrant economy. Kigali is an attractive destination for property investment because the city is well organised and extremely clean, with friendly people and proper safety standards. Kigali is Africa’s cleanest city and has recently attracted numerous global investments that have boosted economic development – including the real estate sector, which makes it an excellent choice for buying a mansion. To showcase what Kigali has to offer, check out this 6-bedroom house situated in the quiet neighbourhood of Kimironko. This property is located in a calm area that has excellent views of the Special Economic Zone and the airport.
The house has a price tag of $220,000. It offers you massive space and luxury living, along with the enjoyment of benefits that come with this magnificent architectural masterpiece. Aside from the six large bedrooms, there is a living room, dining area, and a modern, stylish kitchen. The independent 2-bedroom staff house with an included living area is a great feature of the home. The property has two entrances – a lower and upper entrance – and there is a large parking area that can accommodate up to 6 cars. If you love a house with a balcony, you’ll love this mansion with several balconies and each with its own unique, breathtaking view. In addition, if you desire to have a big house that can accommodate a huge family and epitomise luxury – this is it!
Dar es Salaam
Dar es Salaam has, on various occasions, been named the fastest-growing city in Africa. Tanzania is known for its political stability, as well as a sense of peace that it has managed to enjoy and maintain over the years. In the recent times, Dar es Salaam’s real estate industry has experienced positive growth; because of this reason, you can never go wrong with buying a mansion in “Dar”, as it’s commonly referred to. This 4-bedroom beachfront house lies on a big plot that faces the Indian Ocean and costs $1.195 million. It is situated in one of the city’s most sought after suburbs – Mbezi Beach, nicknamed as Dar es Salaam’s “Gold Coast”.
This house is exceptionally spacious and meticulously designed with four ensuite rooms, a dining room, a living room, a large modern kitchen with a pantry, an office, and two living rooms. The beautiful wood-crafted doors and large windows allow great natural light to flow into the house. If you want to relax outdoors, both the ground and upper houses have large verandahs and terraces that allow you to unwind and enjoy views of the Indian Ocean. In addition, there are two swimming pools on the property: a large one, and a smaller one to create an enabling environment for relaxing with family and friends. If you love outdoor dining, there is also a spacious barbeque area for dining and relaxing as you watch the sunset.
Addis Ababa
Addis Ababa is amongst Africa’s fastest-growing cities that happen to host the largest diplomatic community, not only in Africa but the entire world. In fact, Addis Ababa is referred to as the “Geneva of Africa” because it is the third-largest city in the world, with the most significant number of diplomats. Also, Addis Ababa has experienced rapid economic growth and witnessed substantial improvements in infrastructure around the city. There are a number of beautiful properties in Addis Ababa, especially if you are looking for a mansion. Interestingly enough, mansions in Addis Ababa are so big that they almost resemble hotels and guesthouses! This humongous mansion costs $770,000 and spreads across three floors and a basement – can you believe this?
Each floor of this massive mansion is designed uniquely to cater to the needs of homeowners who are interested in having immense floor space. The basement section has a kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. The ground floor has a large spacious living room, a sophisticated fully-fitted kitchen, and a garage. There is a main entrance to the hallway on the first floor, a large living room and dining room with an open fireplace, a cloakroom, and a spectacular balcony that overlooks a beautiful garden.
The second floor has an extra-large bathroom, a balcony, and two other bedrooms: each with their own balcony and a shared bathroom. The third floor has three bedrooms, each having a separate balcony and shared bathroom. On the other hand, the exterior has a large garden that allows you to engage flawlessly with the stunning surroundings. With so much unbelievable space and close proximity to various amenities that Addis Ababa has to offer, this house has great potential.