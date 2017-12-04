Where to Go Big (Really Big)

They say investing in a house is the most important step you can take in life. We all dream to own a house one day, so to invest in a mansion is a decision that you’d want to consider carefully. A mansion is a spacious, luxurious, and opulent investment; therefore, the choice of where to buy your mansion should be well informed. So, are you tired of living in smaller houses and want to make the big decision of buying a mansion? The real estate sector in Africa is developing rapidly with the expansion of the luxury housing market. Before purchasing a mansion in Africa, there are a few key factors that you should consider – security, location, nearness to social amenities, political stability, and economic growth among others.

Are you planning to buy a mansion in Africa, but you don’t know where to begin? We’ve put together a list of 10 African cities that are great contenders. These houses are exceedingly beautiful and in great cities, but they don’t come cheap – they are the most excellent examples of ultimate luxury and high living.