10 Healthiest Cities in Africa

KIGALI, RWANDA

The capital city of Rwanda is one of the fastest growing metropolises with a rising population. The 2012-2013 preliminary study on obesity put women at a higher risk of contracting obesity than men in Rwanda. Although the number is still low, it shows signs of increasing rapidly. According to the report the risk of obesity was highest among women at 6.3%, while men were at 2.1%. The government of Rwanda has fortunately put in place initiatives to encourage healthy lifestyles; for example, the East African reports that “there is a government policy to promote physical education in communities, a compulsory weekly physical exercise among all civil servants, and various gym centres, but the Rwanda Biomedical Centre said there is a need for continued education of citizens on the benefits of physical exercise”. According to the Ministry of Health, many did not reach the recommended WHO of at least 5 servings a day of fruits and vegetables.

An Examination of SocioEconomic Determinants of Average Body Mass Indices in Rwanda by Edward Mutandwa says that though there is need for further studies, his research has revealed that there was no obesity in Rwanda. On the contrary, the Body Mass Index has been increasing over time.

Rwanda still has some serious malnutrition cases, but the country’s government is putting in measures to turn the tide. There have even been efforts that have caused a reduction in the country’s malnutrition percentages, e.g. malnutrition was reduced from 51% to 43% between 2006 and 2012.

With efforts from both government and private organisations, Kigali is proving to be the healthiest city in Africa. The government of Rwanda has shown that it wants to nip the obesity crisis in the bud before the situation gets worse. Coupled with the government’s achievements of making Kigali the cleanest city, this could be one of the places where fresh air and fruits are plentiful.