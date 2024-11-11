Skip to content

When you Picture a Holiday in Morocco some things Immediately come to Mind

  • Top 10 News
  • 1 min read

Haggling in the medina, camel rides in the desert and tucking into a tagine. One thing that might not occur to many people is the chance to ride Africa’s first (and very affordable) high-speed railway. The 201-mile line between Casablanca and Tangier opened in 2018, and plans are underway to expand the network across Morocco. It is Named Al-Boraq, after a flying horse creature from Islamic tradition.

EXPRESS

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.