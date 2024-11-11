When you Picture a Holiday in Morocco some things Immediately come to Mind

Haggling in the medina, camel rides in the desert and tucking into a tagine. One thing that might not occur to many people is the chance to ride Africa’s first (and very affordable) high-speed railway. The 201-mile line between Casablanca and Tangier opened in 2018, and plans are underway to expand the network across Morocco. It is Named Al-Boraq, after a flying horse creature from Islamic tradition.

