When Protectors become Perpetrators

A recent report found that community leaders in Burkina Faso are exploiting internally displaced women, demanding sex or money in return for food aid. One local official said these reported incidents could be the “tip of the iceberg” in a displacement crisis of 1.3 million people. At an unofficial camp in the Centre North region, IDPs say they do not receive food aid from the state or non-profits. A report last month by The New Humanitarian, a media outlet focusing on humanitarian issues, found that eight IDPs had been forced into sex in exchange for food aid in the Centre North region. The report also said an inter-nonprofit system to prevent and address sexual exploitation and abuse is not fully set up.
SOURCE: VOA