What You Should Know About African Cinema

Sambizanga

Some of the earliest films from Africa depict the struggle for independence, and Sambizanga is one of those films. It looks at the devastating effects of the Angolan War of Independence (1961-1974). The film is based on the novella by Jose Luandino Vieira, set in 1961 right as the war was taking place. It tells the story of Maria, a woman whose husband is a member of the struggle movement- the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola. She is looking for him in different jails after he was imprisoned for taking part in the war. What follows is a glimpse of the realities that many face when war breaks out and they are left behind. The movie also portrays the emotional turmoil that many struggle with when loved ones go to war.

The film was shot in 1972 in the Republic of Congo, due to the war in Angola at the time. Even the husband to Sarah Maldoror, the film’s director, was a leader in Angola’s anti-colonial Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola. Maldoror’s movie was well received internationally, and it received recognition at the Berlin International Film Festival. She also won a Tanit d’or at the 1972 Carthage Film Festival. One of the significant aspects of the film is that it was directed by a woman. In fact, Maldoror is one of the first women to direct a feature film in Africa. She is often included in studies on the role of African women in African cinema.