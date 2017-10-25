What You Should Know About African Cinema

Africa is a continent synonymous with rich culture and traditions. The continent’s rich heritage is translating into revenue for filmmakers and actors around the world. The global interest in the continent has peaked the world’s curiosity, and this has helped grow African cinema. Many filmmakers and actors are using this curiosity to share their version of Africa. More importantly, the more traction that African cinema generates, the more stereotypes about the continent are broken down. Here Africa.com takes a look at some of the films that have best helped define Africa. These don’t necessarily have the best global reception but they do tell important stories that are distinctly African.
Sarafina
Sarafina first opened at the South African Market Theatre in 1987 as a play, and the following year it moved to the US where it was on Broadway. Mbongeni Ngema wrote the musical about a girl named Sarafina living under the harsh realities of apartheid. It takes place before the Soweto uprising on June 16 1976. Sarafina highlights the devastating economic, political, and social realities that many black South Africans faced under apartheid. During its time in theatre, it was nominated for a Tony Award for lead actress Leleti Khumalo, as well as an NAACP Image Award.
In 1992, movie producer Darrell Roodt directed the movie with an all-star cast including American actress Whoopi Goldberg, musician Miriam Makeba, John Kani, and Leleti Khumalo. Sarafina became the first film to be shot in a South African township; they were previously shot in studios. The film was a commercial failure in North America, but it earned cult status with the South African audience. At the time, it had the highest opening weekend of a South African film ever. The movie is still being played on June 16 to commemorate the student uprising, and Professor Pitika Ntuli, South African historian and poet, attributes this to the fact that “the movie is a continuation of the struggle of the youth carrying black consciousness ideology”. However, he says that “most importantly, the movie is an indication of the mature historical memory of the country”.
Sambizanga
Some of the earliest films from Africa depict the struggle for independence, and Sambizanga is one of those films. It looks at the devastating effects of the Angolan War of Independence (1961-1974). The film is based on the novella by Jose Luandino Vieira, set in 1961 right as the war was taking place. It tells the story of Maria, a woman whose husband is a member of the struggle movement- the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola. She is looking for him in different jails after he was imprisoned for taking part in the war. What follows is a glimpse of the realities that many face when war breaks out and they are left behind. The movie also portrays the emotional turmoil that many struggle with when loved ones go to war.
The film was shot in 1972 in the Republic of Congo, due to the war in Angola at the time. Even the husband to Sarah Maldoror, the film’s director, was a leader in Angola’s anti-colonial Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola. Maldoror’s movie was well received internationally, and it received recognition at the Berlin International Film Festival. She also won a Tanit d’or at the 1972 Carthage Film Festival. One of the significant aspects of the film is that it was directed by a woman. In fact, Maldoror is one of the first women to direct a feature film in Africa. She is often included in studies on the role of African women in African cinema.
Tsotsi
Gavin Hood’s adaptation of Tsotsi is the first South African film to win an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. It’s the only non-French African film to win the prestigious award as well. Tsotsi also won the People’s Choice award at the Toronto Film Festival, where it made its international debut. Not to mention, the movie was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film in 2006. Hood was also nominated for the 2005 Non-European Film – Prix Screen International at the European Film Awards. The 2005 film was well received by South Africans, and it earned more than R500 000 in its South African opening weekend. It’s earned more than $10 million to date.
The film is an adaptation of the novel Tsotsi, by Athol Fugard. It tells the story of a street criminal who steals a car and finds a baby inside. It’s a heart-warming film that looks at the man’s road to redemption, as well as the lengths he takes to protect the child. Tsotsi was able to capture the divide between rich and poor in South Africa. During an interview, Hood said the Oscar would change the way South Africans view their movie making. The movie was shot in Alexander Township, and doesn’t shy away from showing the contrast between rich and poor in the country. The film also shared with the world a language called Tsotsitaal, a mixture of various languages in South Africa. The movie’s soundtrack is mostly Kwaito, which is a unique sound generated in the townships of the country. So while the movie does showcase poverty, it also shows the perseverance and beauty of South Africa.
Black Girl
Black Girl is arguably one of the first African films to receive international success and recognition. It follows a young woman from Senegal’s capital, Dakar, who moves to France to become an au-pair for a wealthy white family. However, the reality of her life in France and the work she does for the family is completely different from what she expected. As a result, there are devastating consequences for all the characters.
Apart from the brilliant narrative and emotive acting, the movie’s success can be attributed to the timing of its release. It was released in 1966, a time when many African countries were fighting for their liberation. There was international interest in the reasons why so many African countries were trying to become independent, and the film spoke to this. The themes in the film address the effects of colonialism, racism, and the postcolonial identity in Africa and Europe. Through his efforts to display Africa after post colonialism, the films directed by Ousmane Sembene, such as Black Girl, have named him the father of African cinema. Sembene was also the first film director from Africa to gain international recognition. During previous interviews, he stated the burden of being a filmmaker at that time. “It was then necessary to become political; to become involved in a struggle against all the ills of man’s cupidity, envy, individualism, and the nouveau-riche mentality- all the things we have inherited from the colonial and neo-colonial systems”, he expresses.
Osuofia in London
A distinctly Nigerian comedy, Osuofia in London is one of the first Nollywood films to gain international recognition. Nollywood makes around two thousand movies annually, all with very little international success. However, this 2003 film changed that. The hilariously funny movie provides a highly enjoyable glimpse into contemporary Nigerian culture. The comedy tells the story of a Nigerian villager named Osuofia, played by Nkem Owoh, who travels to London to claim his share on an inheritance left to him by a long forgotten. The culture clash and miscommunication that the movie provides allows audiences to make light of the culture clash.
It hasn’t won a lot of awards; however, the movie’s success not only put Nollywood on the global map, but also paved the way for other Nigerian comedians. It also introduced a uniquely Nigerian comedy genre. Osuofia in London opened the door for other comedians in Nigeria, and has made Owoh a household name. In particular, the film allowed for other successful comedies such as Mr. Ibu in London. This movie not only showcased that Nollywood should be taken seriously, but also proves that African film can be light hearted and humorous. Additionally, the comical timing of the scenes shows that Owoh is an amazing comic. Osuofia in London was even the highest-selling movie in Nollywood in 2003. For his role in Nigeria, Nkem Owoh was awarded the special recognition Academy at this year’s African Movie Academy Awards.
Félicité
Félicité is a 2017 Senegalese drama film directed by Alain Gomis. It tells the story of Felicite- a single mother whose teenage son, Samo, is involved in an awful motorcycle accident that has left him bloodied and bedridden in the hospital. There is hope that the doctors can fix his leg with an operation, but it costs a small fortune. Nonetheless, the singer is determined to raise the money. What happens next is an example of human resilience and the lengths a mother will go to in order to protect her child.
Félicité, made in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is focused on a female heroine taking matters into her own hands. It took part in the Golden Bear section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, and walked away with the Jury Grand Prix award. During this year’s Africa Movie Academy Awards, it won seven awards, which is the highest number for a film in the history of the award ceremony. The awards include those for best film, best actress for Vero Tshanda, best supporting actor, best editing, best soundtrack, and best film in an African language. Félicité was also selected as the Senegalese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards; this was the first time that Senegal had sent a film for consideration for the Best Foreign Language.
Inxeba – The Wound
For South African Xhosas (a cultural group), you are not a man unless you have gone for initiation on the mountains. So what happens when you are a homosexual? Inxeba, also referred to as The Wound, attempts to answer this. The film follows the story of Xolani, who is a boy keeping a secret considered to be forbidden in many African cultures. According to human rights activist Matuba Mahlatjie, “the movie has sparked a very important conversation, not only about how the LGBTI community is viewed, but it got people challenging our patriarchal society, which breeds a new generation of men with toxic masculinity”. Many African countries have outlawed homosexuality, and some have even criminalised it. The movie is important for African culture because it’s told from the perspective of a man who is aware of all the hate that homosexuals face. Mahlatjie says, “as a gay man, stories – especially if the gay people are Black bodies – are never from a position of power. We are portrayed as victims, and that continues the narrative that we are not stable or even able to be in healthy relationships as part of society. I think we should change that if we want to “normalise” same-sex relationships”.
The movie scooped two awards at the Valencia International Film Festival, and won at the Durban International Film Festival as well. To date, The Wound has showcased in over 30 countries. It is also South Africa’s official entry for the 90th Annual Academy Awards, to be held next year.
The Train of Salt and Sugar
The film is set in Mozambique in the 1980s, during the country’s civil war. In a time of hardships for many civilians in war-ridden Mozambique, a group of civilians decide to make a dangerous train run to exchange plentiful salt for scarce sugar. The trade is important because it will provide food and money for many in the poverty stricken country; however, challenges arise from hostile Renamo militants, and women on board the train face other evils. The movie is directed by Brazilian born Licinio Azevedo, who has been living in Mozambique for more than two decades. He says the film is a “triumph in showing the resilience of the human spirit”. The Train of Salt and Sugar offers a humane portrayal of the risks that ordinary people are faced with as they struggle for survival.
“Making the film wasn’t without challenges”, Azevedo says, “the movie was made with a lot of blood, sweat and tears, which is absolutely essential in a country like Mozambique where there is no infrastructure”. The movie was so well received in Mozambique that it was selected as the Mozambican entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. This is the first time Mozambique has entered a film to the Academy Awards. The Train of Salt and Sugar was also named best film at the first Joburg Film Festival, and it won the Independent Italian Critics Award for best film.
The Wedding Party
Wedding preparations can be stressful. What happens when you have two ethnic groups, overbearing parents, and a neurotic bride? This question is answered in The Wedding Party. The film manages to highlight the pressures of weddings in a uniquely Nigerian style. It also takes a light-hearted look at issues that are not often discussed in Africa, such as abstinence, matchmaking, and faithfulness.
Because the movie has been so well received globally, it now holds the record for the highest grossing film in Nigeria. Currently earning more than 450 million naira, The Wedding Party is beating out Hollywood contenders like Batman vs. Superman, Captain America, and Suicide Squad at Nigerian cinemas. This has given many Nigerian directors and producers the confidence to believe that Nollywood productions can take on those of Hollywood. The high quality of the film is also challenging future movies to maintain the high standard. The film’s executive producer, Mo Abudu, says that they set out to make a good quality film that Nigerians would be proud to spend money on. The movie has since received the 2017 Nollywood Week Public Choice Award, and even internationally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The film’s producers are currently working on a sequel, which they hope will receive the same success and attention as its predecessor.
Clash
Clash is one of the first films to tell the story of Arab Spring in Egypt. The movie takes place during the political events of June 2013. Former president Hosni Mubarak is gone, the Muslim Brotherhood is failing to ensure economic and political transformation, Egypt is divided, and the military wants to take over. Trying to capture this specific atmosphere, Clash takes place in the back of a police van containing Muslim Brotherhood members, pro-army supporters, and people belonging to neither.
It was officially selected by the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and was the opening film of the Festival’s Un Certain Regard section that year. The movie was also elected as the country’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards. It won the award for Best Film at the 2016 International Film Festival of Kerala as well. Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks has even praised the film saying, “Clash, by Egyptian director Mohamed Diab, is a movie you must see. You simply must. The film will break your heart, but enlighten all”. It’s also got the Golden Pram awards for best feature film, best scenario, and best directing at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Despite its international success, the film was slammed by Egyptian media for allegedly misrepresenting the range of political opinions in the country, as well as depicting Egypt in a bad light.